Everything we know about Sniper Elite 5: Trailers, platforms, gameplay, more

Get ready for more gruesome, X-Ray kills as Sniper Elite 5 is the newest entry into Rebellion’s much-loved shooter franchise.

Whether it’s Call of Duty, Halo, or Battlefield, everyone loves sniping. There’s something refreshing and cinematic about getting your eye locked down the greatly magnified scope of a Sniper Rifle and pulling off a nasty headshot.

The Sniper Elite franchise took the skill and turned it into an art form. People keep coming back for the refined gameplay and Rebellion are showing no signs of stopping as Sniper Elite 5 is gunning for more success.

Contents

Does Sniper Elite 5 have a release date yet?

“Coming 2022” were the words found at the end of Sniper Elite 5’s cinematic trailer. Offering players a tense look at the events of the game but also this rough release date as well.

Advertisement

Rebellion are being smart in not giving any further timeframe. Release dates have been very hit-and-miss in the gaming industry for the last couple of years, for obvious reasons. So a loose release period like this is smart as it leaves room to push it back if more development time is needed.

Sniper Elite 5 trailers

The game was announced on December 10, 2021, with a reveal trailer to get fans and newcomers excited.

It wasn’t too long until hopeful patrons had to wait for more Sniper Elite 5 content. On January 25, 2022, Rebellion followed up the original debut trailer with a far more narrative-heavy video that also teased some potential new features too.

Advertisement

Sniper Elite 5 gameplay

The footage released so far looks to be a lot more of what Sniper Elite fans love about the series – especially the cinematic journey of a bullet going through someone’s unwitting skull. There’s also more finding the right spot to execute some gnarly sniper kills, the perfect recipe of stealth and close-combat action, and maybe a new invasion element?

Sniper Elite 5’s cinematic trailer concluded with the tease of a new feature that could see online players hunt you down Dark Souls style. It seemed very Deathloop-like in its suggestion, and the variation could prove to be a winning formula for the game.

Advertisement

Sniper Elite 5 platforms

Both trailers make sure to point out that Sniper Elite 5 will be available for players on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

No word of the game coming to the Nintendo Switch platform as yet, but things can always change between now and release.

For even more upcoming video game titles, we have more in-depth hubs:

Hogwarts Legacy | Forspoken | Elden Ring | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Hollow Knight Silksong | WWE 2K22 | Sonic Frontiers | Evil Dead: The Game | Kirby and the Forgotten Land | God of War Ragnarok | Gotham Knights | Wolverine | Final Fantasy 16 | BioShock 4