Everything we know about Resident Evil 8: Village – trailer, more - Dexerto

Everything we know about Resident Evil 8: Village – trailer, more

Published: 4/Nov/2020 16:47 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 16:55

by Brent Koepp
resident evil 8 village
YouTube: PlayStation / Capcom

Resident Evil 8

Resident Evil 8: Village was a surprise announcement at Sony’s PlayStation 5 reveal event in June. Here is everything we know so far about the eighth title in the long-running Capcom horror franchise.

Resident Evil made its debut on the PlayStation in 1996. The project was helmed by industry icon Shinji Mikami, and went on to become of the longest-running horror franchises of all time. The series has been a staple of the industry for nearly three decades.

On June 11, players got their first look at the franchise’s next iteration – Village. The upcoming game will make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Here is what you need to know about the wildly anticipated Capcom title.

resident evil 8 village
YouTube: PlayStation / Capcom
Resident Evil 8 will include terrifying werewolves.

Resident Evil 8: Village announced

On June 11, Sony gave players a glimpse into the next generation of gaming with the reveal of the PlayStation 5 hardware. During the conference, Resident Evil’s eighth numbered title Village was unexpectedly announced for the PS5.

The reveal was accompanied by a two-minute trailer which gave fans their first look into the next installment in the Resident Evil franchise. The creepy video gives out serious nostalgic vibes to the classic fourth title which came out in 2005 on Nintendo GameCube.

Various scenes depict a small village and castle setting, similar to Leon’s journey in RE4. The new footage also teases a possible cast of new villains from witch-looking vampires, to a ferocious werewolf. We even get the return of series veteran Chris Redfield.

What is Village about?

During the Sony event, a synopsis was given by Capcom that described RE8 as a continuation to the story in Resident Evil 7. “Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions, and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village,” it reads.

From the trailer, we can gather that Ethan settles down with his girlfriend Mia Winters after rescuing her from the horrific Baker mansion. However, events then force the protagonist to leave behind his cozy home life and travel to a creepy snow-covered village. Just like the last release, Capcom is throwing the player into a first-person experience.

While it’s unclear what their roles will be, several new characters are hinted at. A group of fierce women look to inhabit the castle mansion. At one point, one of them is seen sucking the blood from a character’s arm… Could they be vampires?

resident evil 8 village
YouTube: PlayStation / Capcom
Could these be the new villains in RE8?

Features

Over on the PlayStation Blog, some tidbits about the upcoming horror release were revealed. Accordingly, players can expect a more open-world experience with a bigger focus on combat than the previous entry in the series.

“With a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7, the village itself is just as important a character as any other, a location with a life of its own that will frequently keep you on edge as you discover its secrets,” the post read.

resident evil 8 village
YouTube: PlayStation / Capcom
Could this be the new stalker enemy rumored in January?

Rumors back in January stated that there would be both zombies and werewolf enemy types, as well as a new stalker villain. The trailer both depicts a man transforming into a beast, as well as a giant wielding a massive axe. Could this be confirmation that the leaks were true?

Second reveal trailer

On September 16, 2020, a second trailer dropped for the next entry in the series, showing us more of the dim, Gothic-looking setting of Village. Over these images, an old woman with a harrowing laugh states that “in life and in death, we give glory. The bell tolls for us all. They’re coming again”.

We get treated to more stunning visuals through the perspective of the player-character, Ethan. We see some terrifying shots of new enemy-types; something that will make for a truly terrifying experience.

We get a look at a story told by Mia, Ethan’s partner from Resident Evil: Biohazard. At the end of the trailer, a gentleman with a cigar says to the player, “If it’s just looking, window shop away.” It’ll be interesting to see how this all further ties into the world of Village upon release.

Release date

Like most next-gen titles announced, RE8 was not given a specific release date. Additionally, the developer however confirmed that the game will make its debut “sometime in 2021” for PS5, Series X, and PC.

Looking back at Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, but it was announced at E3 in June 2016, and then hit stores in January the following year. So perhaps Village will debut next January as well? Fans can only hope.

Who is SallyIsADog? The incredible story of TikTok’s CoD sniping king

Published: 4/Nov/2020 17:29 Updated: 4/Nov/2020 17:35

by Alice Hearing
TikTok sallyisadog
Kevin Dollhopf

TikTok

TikTok isn’t the obvious source for Call of Duty news, tips and tricks, but believe it or not, gamers can find the answers they’re looking for there, all thanks to Kevin “Sallyisadog” Dollhopf.

With more than 1.3 million followers and more than 40 million overall likes, Sallyisadog is a rising star on the platform, and, unsurprisingly, now a part of the platform’s huge creator fund. The TikToker spoke to Dexerto about this rapid growth and his journey to becoming a full-time influencer.

How did Sallyisadog become popular?

Kevin first created his account in April as a result of lockdown in the US when the global health crisis first hit. He says, “If this all hadn’t happened, I don’t know where things would be.” He figured that if everyone was staying indoors, he might as well put all his efforts into his creative outlet online.

His TikTok blew up in just a matter of a few months: “There was one big video right at the start. There is like some weird Easter egg thing in the game. So I made a play about it,” he said. “I went to bed with twenty-five hundred followers and woke up with twenty-five thousand…I pleased the algorithm overlords.”

Kevin "sallyisadog" Dollhopf with Sally the dog
Kevin Dollhopf
Kevin’s dog Sally thinks that she is human

But it’s not just TikTok’s notoriously spot-on algorithm. Kevin attributes his success to his editing technique. When it comes to gaming content, it should naturally fall to YouTube or Twitch, because “half of the challenge is fitting gaming content on a vertical screen” and very few creators were doing that. In fact, according to Kevin, the only trendsetters in this niche on TikTok were Pineaqples and Buhberger, who are now his friends.

But size and spec weren’t the only things setting Kevin apart from his peers. “My entire mindset is that when I’m putting a video out there, it is competing with the totality of the Internet for attention.” When it comes down to the editing, a one-second difference can mean a brutal fall in engagement, and “any dead space, any dead time is a chance that someone can scroll away and go somewhere else.”

How has TikTok changed his life?

Sallyisadog has just made TikTok his full-time gig, having previously worked as a government policy advisor in Washington. Like other influencers before him, TikTok began as a side-hustle, but when the numbers grew, he reconsidered his options. He ditched the government job after five years, crunched the numbers, and dedicated his entire life to the app. “I was like, I could go sell my soul and lobby for a multinational corporation. Or I could do this. So it was a no brainer for me.”

Since making it big, Kevin gets noticed, and not just that one time he was recognized in Best Buy. He even had a spat with YouTube personality David Dobrik. He insulted Kevin’s in-game skin, with a mustache and glasses to replicate how he looks in real life, during a live stream, and said “damn, that guy’s character looks like he belongs behind the computer of this game. He does not look like he should be out here.”

@sallyisadog@daviddobrik I DEMAND an apology. ##cod ##gaming ##sallyisadog ##codmw ##warzone♬ original sound – lastmanstanley

Kevin snapped back with a video that garnered more than 3.5 million views, saying “David I’m not sure if you meant it personally or not but I would really appreciate an apology.” David even replied saying “I’m sorry it was the heat of the moment in battle, won’t happen again!!” And the attention from the globally famous internet star paid off – that week, the largest percentage of views on Kevin’s Twitch channel came from David Dobrik’s. He was also made a Twitch partner in September.

Is Sally actually a dog?

Yes! Kevin is the real name of the man behind the screen and Sally is the name of his actual dog. Kevin lives in Washington with his wife, and Sally the dog, who, according to Kevin, needs to be reminded of that fact: “she is a very spirited pooch and thinks that she is a person. So I constantly had to remind her that ‘Sally, you’re a dog,’ and I was like – that seems like a good name.”

@sallyisadognot sorry about the choke part ##sallyisadog ##callofduty ##gaming ##callofdutymodernwarfare♬ original sound – Sally is a dog

But now, due to his rise in followers, Kevin has virtually adopted the name, Sally. “It’s been weird because whenever I’m playing or if someone’s just talking to me online. They say, Sally…They’re calling me my dog’s name.” For the most part, Kevin’s followers DO know that Sally, indeed, is a dog.

TikTok could be the future for gaming content

Kevin says that the app makes it much easier to build a brand and to become mainstream when you’re growing from nothing and in this way he hopes to get on the same level as other massive names in the gaming industry.

To him, TikTok is the place to be: “YouTube videos are around ten minutes, but really it’s one minute of the YouTube video that’s really the meat. You kind of draw it out to get people to watch the whole thing. TikTok is that minute.”

Whether it’s for the slick gaming content, the feuds with internet superstars, or for occasional glimpses of an adorable pup, Sallyisadog is worth watching.