Everything we know about Resident Evil 8: Village – trailer & details

Resident Evil 8: Village was a surprise announcement at Sony's PlayStation 5 reveal event in June. Here is everything we know so far about the eighth title in the long-running Capcom horror franchise.

Resident Evil made its debut on the PlayStation in 1996. The project was helmed by industry icon Shinji Mikami, and went on to become of the longest-running horror franchises of all time. The series has been a staple of the industry for nearly three decades.

On June 11, players got their first look at the franchise's next iteration – Village. The upcoming game will make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Here is what you need to know about the wildly anticipated Capcom title.

Resident Evil 8: Village announced

On June 11, Sony gave players a glimpse into the next generation of gaming with the reveal of the PlayStation 5 hardware. During the conference, Resident Evil's eighth numbered title Village was unexpectedly announced for the PS5.

The reveal was accompanied by a two-minute trailer which gave fans their first look into the next installment in the Resident Evil franchise. The creepy video gives out serious nostalgic vibes to the classic fouth title which came out in 2005 on Nintendo GameCube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRpXEc-EJow

Various scenes depict a small village and castle setting, similar to Leon's journey in RE4. The new footage also teases a possible cast of new villains from witch-looking vampires, to a ferocious werewolf. We even get the return of series veteran Chris Redfield.

What is Village about?

During the Sony event, a synopsis was given by Capcom that described RE8 as a continuation to the story in Resident Evil 7. "Ethan's world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris's shocking actions, and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village," it reads.

From the trailer, we can gather that Ethan settles down with his girlfriend Mia Winters after rescuing her from the horrific Baker mansion. However, events then force the protagonist to leave behind his cozy home life and travel to a creepy snow-covered village. Just like the last release, Capcom is throwing the player into a first-person experience.

While it's unclear what their roles will be, several new characters are hinted at. A group of fierce women look to inhabit the castle mansion. At one point, one of them is seen sucking the blood from a character's arm... Could they be vampires?

Features

Over on the PlayStation Blog, some tidbits about the upcoming horror release were revealed. According to the post, players can expect a more open-world experience with a bigger focus on combat than the previous entry in the series.

"With a greater focus on combat and exploration compared to Resident Evil 7, the village itself is just as important a character as any other, a location with a life of its own that will frequently keep you on edge as you discover its secrets," the post read.

Rumors back in January stated that there would be both zombies and werewolf enemy types, as well as a new stalker villain. The trailer both depicts a man transforming into a beast, as well as a giant wielding a massive axe. Could this be confirmation that the leaks were true?

Release date

Like most next-gen titles announced, RE8 was not given a specific release date. The developer however confirmed that the game will make its debut "sometime in 2021" for PS5, Series X, and PC.

Looking back at Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, it was announced at E3 in June 2016, and then hit stores in January the following year. So perhaps Village will debut next January as well? Fans can only hope.