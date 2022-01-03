Everything we know about PSVR 2, release date, features, rumors

PSVR 2 is coming, but what will virtual reality on PS5 be like, and how will it be better than PSVR 1? Here’s everything we know about PSVR 2.

Despite originally saying they had “no plans” to update VR on the PS5, Sony announced PSVR 2 just a few short months later. However, the company has remained secretive about the project ever since, only sharing small nuggets of information since the announcement.

Now that we know PSVR 2 is a reality, we’ve gathered everything we know about Sony’s plans to bring an updated VR experience to PS5 in one place. Here’s all you need to know about PSVR 2.

PSVR 2 release date

Sony is yet to provide a release date for PSVR 2, but we believe holiday 2022 could be the period they release it.

A report released by Bloomberg also backed up our theory that PSVR 2 will release in holiday 2022. If not, then holiday 2023 becomes the next likely contender.

The company will want to make sure the PS5 stock issues are a distant memory, otherwise, they won’t sell as many units as they could. This stock shortage is likely to continue into 2022, but hopefully will end this year too.

PSVR 2 price

It’s impossible to know what the price of PSVR 2 will be at this stage. Sony released the original PSVR at $399, so we suspect it will be similar for PSVR 2.

PSVR 2 technology and controllers

VR gaming on PC has come on leaps and bounds since PSVR was released on the PS4 in 2016. PSVR 2 will need to make several changes to keep up.

Sony has already announced that the PSVR processor will not be returning for PSVR 2. Instead, the headset will connect to the PS5 console using USB-C.

The company has also confirmed that the new headset will feature a 4K display, thanks to OLED technology improving each eye lens.

The new controllers will borrow features from the DualSense controller, such as adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and better tracking. This will not only improve the experience of PSVR 2, but help it feel like a worthwhile companion to the PS5.

New VR games on PS5

One of the most exciting things about PSVR 2, is the improvements over PSVR 1 that will allow more PlayStation users to experience the back catalog of games. We fully expect PSVR 2 to bring these titles over, but with quality-of-life adjustments made to each.

With the majority of PS4 games already on PS5, and an Xbox style Games Pass service in the works, you can bet this will factor into PSVR 2 in a meaningful way.

New games like Marvel’s Iron Man though look set to change perceptions about VR on consoles. Movie studios are also creating unique, interactive experiences that blur the line between gaming and films. For example, Spider-Man: Homecoming’s VR experience.