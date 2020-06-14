Everything we know about Horizon Forbidden West on PS5 – plot & details

Revealed during Sony's June PlayStation 5 event, Horizon Forbidden West is coming to the next-gen console. Here is everything we know about the wildly anticipated sequel to the 2017 hit Zero Dawn.

For over a decade, Guerrilla Games was known for its first-person shooter franchise Killzone. However in 2017, the Dutch studio shocked everyone with the release of Horizon Zero Dawn. The PS4 game had an incredible story, and set the bar for visual graphics.

The open-world property looks to do that again with its sequel Forbidden West, which was revealed during Sony's PS5 event on June 11. Here is everything you need to know about Aloy's continued journey, which will make its debut on PlayStation's next console.

Horizon Forbidden West announced

After months of waiting, Sony finally unveiled the PlayStation 5 console during their 'Future of Gaming' event. The Japanese company gave consumers their very first look at the hardware device, while also introducing a wealth of upcoming games coming to the platform.

One of the biggest surprises of the digital conference was the reveal of Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel, Forbidden West. The announcement came with a gorgeous three-minute trailer which depicts protagonist Aloy exploring various locations from tropical beaches, to vast desert landscapes.

Plot

So far, not a lot is known about the upcoming title's story, although some hints were dropped by the description written for the trailer. According to official summary, the game will pick up immediately after the events of Zero Dawn.

Features

The trailer gives us a glimpse into what we can expect from the upcoming release. It appears that Aloy will be able to extensively travel underwater, which should add another depth to exploration.

While the first game had varied locations, Forbidden West looks to one-up its predecessor by offering an ambitious variety of locations from a water oasis, to lush jungles.

We also get a glimpse at the new dinosaur robot creatures that will inhabit the world. One of the main highlights from the first game was its massive cyborg wildlife, which looks just as epic here.

Release date

At the time of writing, no release date has been announced. Unlike most of the games shown off at the PlayStation 5 event, Horizon Forbidden West didn't even have a year set at the end of its reveal.

Given that Zero Dawn released in early 2017, a 2020 holiday release date seems like the earliest it could possibly drop. The property has become one of Sony's flagship titles, so it will no doubt be big sell for the PS5.