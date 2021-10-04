Everything we know about Final Fantasy 16, release date, setting, and more

Final Fantasy XVI is one of the most eagerly-anticipated next-gen games. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming game.

One of the most exciting upcoming PS5 games is Final Fantasy XVI, a sprawling open world RPG set in a war-torn fantasy world. Not only does Final Fantasy XVI incredibly dark, its original trailer also left many fans with a lot of questions.

While information surrounding Final Fantasy XVI may be scarce, we’ve rounded up all the information we currently know below.

Contents

Final Fantasy XVI release date

As of writing, Square Enix has yet to make an official announcement on the game’s release date. We expect we’ll hear more about the game in 2022 as it the title skipped the 2021 Tokyo Game Show.

Let’s just hope that Final Fantasy XVI doesn’t get caught in a 10-year development nightmare and receive the same setbacks as its controversial predecessor.

Director Hiroshi Takai however has told fans their patience will be rewarded saying, “I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied FINAL FANTASY franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!”

Keen PlayStation fans have been tracking the game’s development, with leaks suggesting that the game could be showcased at State of Play on November 27. Taking note of links that are now deleted on PlayStation’s official blog, the placeholder pages indicated that a reveal is on the horizon.

What platforms will Final Fantasy XVI be available on?

Despite the initial trailer indicating that of a PC release, Square Enix has now stated that Final Fantasy 16 will be exclusive to PS5 systems. It looks like PC and Xbox Series X|S owners will have to wait longer to see if the game comes to more platforms.

While this may be disappointing for Xbox and PC owners, it’s important to remember that a number of Square Enix games have eventually made their way to these platforms in the past. Nier Automata is an example of a game that launched a whole year later on the Xbox One after its initial PS4 release.

For now, though, it looks as though Final Fantasy XVI will remain on PS5.

Final Fantasy XVI setting and combat

The footage shown at the PS5 showcase was captured on PC and gave fans a juicy look at the game’s cast of characters, moody environments, and flashy combat system. Judging from the trailer, it looks as though Final Fantasy XVI is set to return to its medieval fantasy roots, rather than the contemporary sci-fi setting of Final Fantasy XV. The futuristic tech from that game is gone, replaced by swords, shields and chatter about crystals, just like the Final Fantasy games of old.

While the monolithic mechs and gas-guzzling airships may be gone, it does seem the action-based real-time battle system will be returning. Quite whether it will share the exact same mechanics of Final Fantasy XV remains to be seen. However, the combat does showcase some rather scintillating swordplay combos, deadly aerial attacks, warp-based dashes, and devastating magical attacks.

We even get a glimpse of some of the series’ iconic summons (Titan, Phoenix, Ifrit, and Shiva), suggesting that we’ll be able to use them to smite our enemies. There aren’t many story details to discuss, but it does look as though our main protagonist has been sworn with protecting a young prince.

Of course, in true Final Fantasy fashion, this task is thwarted and our quest will likely revolve around rescuing his highness. If it’s anything like previous games, we can expect to see plenty of political intrigue, internal struggles, fiendish backstabbing, and high-octane boss fights.

Developer updates on FFXVI

In his last press release, Producer Naoki Yoshida gave the following message to fans: “I expect everyone to have fun speculating, as we have a lot in store—not only for FINAL FANTASY XVI, but for FINAL FANTASY XIV, too. Needless to say, I’ll be working hard on both!”

While the game didn’t make an appearance at the 2021 Tokyo Game Show, in an interview with Siliconera, Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida confirmed that the game will feature an “expansive” skill tree system. He went on to say that the decision to incorporate skill trees was made to give players a sense that their character was “growing” based on their decisions and play style.

Previous Final Fantasy games have also used sprawling skill tree systems. Final Fantasy 10 used the Sphere Grid while FF12’s replicated a chessboard. It will be interesting to see if elements of previous Final Fantasy games will reappear in FF XVI.