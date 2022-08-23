Everything we know about Everywhere: open-world gameplay, reveal trailer, more

Former Rockstar Games President and GTA lead Leslie Benzies left his role at Rockstar North and joined Build A Rocket Boy. Here’s everything we know about the studio’s upcoming project Everywhere.

Leslie Benzies left his role at Rockstar North in 2016 and sued the company for unpaid royalties worth $150 million.

After a lengthy legal battle with his former employer, Benzies joined Build A Rocket Boy as Everywhere’s Game Director.

Not much is known about the debut project, but Benzies and his team set out to create a game with an unrestrictive open world with cooperative features.

Build A Rocket Boy Build a Rocket Boy revealed Everywhere at Gamescom

Build A Rocket Boy couldn’t give us an exact release date, but the game has been planned for a 2023 release.

Everywhere trailers

Adam Whiting, Everywhere Assistant Game Director, appeared at Gamescom 2022 to give players a first look at Everywhere

The trailer revealed racing, shooting, and two vastly different art styles, leading to further questions.

Whiting revealed, “We’re not trying to make a normal game; the scope and ambition of this game are quite unlike anything else.”

The Assistant Game Director said the studio’s mission was to create an “Immersive and cinematic experience that players can just get lost in.”

