Everything releasing for D&D in 2025

Wizards of the Coast has revealed several D&D books and other releases coming in 2025.

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of Dungeons & Dragons, and WOTC has celebrated by honoring the past while also laying out the world’s biggest role-playing game’s future. That’s in large part thanks to a major rules revision that kicks off with the release of the Player’s Handbook (2024) in September.

Those curious about what’s to come as the golden anniversary wraps up got a look at what the designers have in the works during a D&D Direct held on August 27, 2024. The presentation included the announcement of several books coming next year.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything releasing for Dungeons & Dragons in 2025.

New 5e books

So far, Wizards of the Coast has announced five D&D books releasing in 2025, which include a new Starter Set based on the revised Core Rulebooks, new sourcebooks, and new adventures.

Monster Manual (2025)

Olena Richards / Wizards of the Coast

Release date: February 18, 2025 (February 4, 2025 on D&D Beyond and in local game stores)

Article continues after ad

Rounding out the new set of Core Rulebooks is the Monster Manual (2025), which features stat blocks for over 500 creatures and 45 NPCs.

The book contains a mix of old and new creatures, with the designers paying particular attention to current gaps in D&D Fifth Edition’s offerings. New monsters include an arch-hag and the blob of annihilation, a high-level Fey and Ooze, respectively.

Article continues after ad

It’ll also feature more art than ever before. Head of Art Josh Herman told Dexerto, “it’s almost entirely new art from cover to cover,” with new pieces meant “to help communicate what the player experience is.”

Dragon Anthology

Release window: Summer 2025

The first D&D book released after the Core Rulebook revision will be a currently untitled anthology of Dragon-centric adventures. This will feature 10 short adventures about the game’s titular creatures.

As the designers explained during the D&D Direct, a surprising number of players say they’ve never actually fought a dragon during their adventures – a problem this book will address head-on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Release window: Fall 2025

WOTC is working on an updated Starter Set to help get new players into D&D following the rules revision. Like the existing Starter Set, this will include a beginner-friendly adventure to help players jump right in even if they’ve never played a TTRPG before.

The working title for the new adventure is Heroes of the Borderlands. It is a reimagining of B2: The Keep on the Borderlands, an introductory adventure published in 1979 that was written by D&D co-creator Gary Gygax himself.

Article continues after ad

Heroes of the Borderlands will be split into three self-contained booklets called the Caves of Chaos, the Keep on the Borderlands, and the Wilderness.

The Forgotten Realms Player Guide & Adventure Guide

Release window: Late 2025

The last set of D&D books announced for 2025 includes a duo of sourcebooks that revisit the classic Forgotten Realms setting. This iconic setting is home to locations like Icewind Dale, Neverwinter, and (of course) Baldur’s Gate.

Article continues after ad

While neither has a finalized title yet, they are currently being referred to as The Forgotten Realms Player Guide and The Forgotten Realms Adventure Guide. The former will boast new character options like subclasses, feats, backgrounds, and spells, as well as new types of spells and information on factions like the Harpers and Zhentarim – organizations that should sound familiar to Baldur’s Gate 3 players.

Article continues after ad

The Adventure Guide is geared toward Dungeon Masters and features plenty of information, lore, and resources to help DMs come up with unique adventures in the Forgotten Realms. It will also contain in-depth guides on the following locations within this world:

Baldur’s Gate

Calimshan

The Dalelands

Moonshae Isles

Icewind Dale

These settings present opportunities for different kinds of campaigns, with the city of Baldur’s Gate being perfect for urban fantasy and frozen tundra of Icewind Dale being a great fit for survival horror adventures.

Article continues after ad

Other releases & collaborations

2024 was a big year for D&D collaborations, with major releases like the massive Red Dragon’s Tale LEGO set and crossovers with brands like Converse and BlackMilk. That’s likely to continue in 2025.

Article continues after ad

D&D X Dark Horse Comics

Dark Horse/Wizards of the Coast

During San Diego Comic-Con 2024, it was announced that Wizards of the Coast would team up with comic book publisher Dark Horse to produce D&D and Magic: The Gathering content. This will include art books, comics, and more.

No specifics have been announced yet, but the first release in this partnership will drop in summer 2025.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know so far about D&D releases in 2025! For more on the game, check out our guides on how to build characters of specific classes like the Bard, Fighter, and Wizard, as well as our review for the most recent D&D book, Quests from the Infinite Staircase.