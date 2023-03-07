Everything in Marvel Snap Days of Future Past update: Nimrod card, new locations, X-Men theme

With the March 2023 Marvel Snap Season now upon us, we’ve got a full rundown on everything included in the X-Men-themed update: Days of Future Past. From the new Nimrod card to everything in the Season Pass, here’s what you need to know.
The beginning of a new month means a new season of Marvel Snap content, with new cards, locations, variants, and cosmetic content for players to enjoy.
Snap players’ time in the Quantum Realm is now in the rear view mirror, as they now transition to the X-Men universe. In the post-apocalyptic world of Days of Future past, players will battle evil Sentinels and try to correct the timeline.
Let’s take a trip through time to see what’s now available in Marvel Snap’s Days of Future past update.
Contents
- Marvel Snap March 2023 Season dates
- Marvel Snap: Days of Future Past Season Pass price
- X-Men Days of Future Past theme in new Marvel Snap Season
- New Days of Future Past cards in March 2023 Marvel Snap Season
- Days of Future Past Season Pass rewards
Marvel Snap Days of Future Past Season dates
Marvel Snap’s Days of Future Past season went live on Monday, March 6. As always, the new updated transitioned seamlessly from the previous Ant-Man-focused theme.
The current Marvel Snap season is all set to wind down on x, giving players x weeks to check out the latest content.
Marvel Snap Days of Future Past Season Pass price
As was the case in past seasons, Marvel Snap players can unlock rewards via the free rewards track of the new Season Pass.
However, you can pay for one of the two paid tracks that will unlock even more content. First up is the Premium Season Pass available for $9.99, which unlocks the premium reward track. Next is the more expansive option in the Premium+ bundle for $14.99, which skips the first 10 tiers right away.
X-Men Days of Future Past theme in new Marvel Snap Season
As revealed in the March 2023 Season trailer that was released on March 2, the latest season of Marvel Snap takes inspiration heavily from the X-Men story Days of Future Past, where one of the X-Men is sent back through time to prevent the rise of the Sentinels from destroying mutant-kind.
As a result, many of the new cards, locations, and card variants are focused on the theme of an alternate future and the key players who participated in the Days of Future Past conflict.
New Days of Future Past cards in March 2023 Marvel Snap Season
There are four new cards being added to Marvel Snap in March 2023, according to the latest trailer.
First up is Nimrod, a 5-cost, 5-power card that adds a copy to the other two locations after it is destroyed. Nimrod seems like a no-brainer for any Destroyer decks, but there is a concern that if you block up too much space on the other locations, you might not be able to get Nimrod’s full effect.
The second new card is Kitty Pryde, a 1-cost, 0-power card that gains 2 power if she is returned to your hand. She seems to be built with synergy for cards like Falcon and Beast, and would do well in an On Reveal deck where perhaps they could get multiple uses of this ability to beef her up.
Master Mold is the fourth new card to join Marvel Snap as a 2-cost, 2-power card that adds 2 Sentinels to your opponent’s hand when played. This ability would make him a great addition to a Disruption deck, as it becomes harder for players to get as many of their own cards as they want unless they’re playing a Discard deck.
Finally, Negasonic Teenage Warhead is a 3-cost, 4-power card that will, after any card is played at its location, destroy itself and that card. This could make it a good option to control a location because the enemy would essentially have to waste a card there, but it could also function quite well in a Destroyer deck as well.
Marvel Snap Days of Future Past Season Pass rewards
|Tier
|Reward
|Tier 1
|New Card (Nimrod)
|Tier 2
|100 Credits
|Tier 3
|25 Nimrod Boosters
|Tier 4
|100 Gold
|Tier 5
|200 Credits
|Tier 6
|25 Nimrod Boosters
|Tier 7
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 8
|15 Boosters
|Tier 9
|New Title: The Apocalypse Sucks
|Tier 10
|100 Credits
|Tier 11
|100 Gold
|Tier 12
|New Avatar (Sentinel)
|Tier 13
|200 Credits
|Tier 14
|30 Sentinel Boosters
|Tier 15
|100 Gold
|Tier 16
|15 Boosters
|Tier 17
|100 Credits
|Tier 18
|Sentinel Variant (Steampunk)
|Tier 19
|100 Gold
|Tier 20
|30 Sentinel Boosters
|Tier 21
|15 Boosters
|Tier 22
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 23
|200 Credits
|Tier 24
|15 Boosters
|Tier 25
|New Card Back
|Tier 26
|200 Credits
|Tier 27
|New Title: Sentinels Need Love Too
|Tier 28
|100 Credits
|Tier 29
|100 Gold
|Tier 30
|New Avatar (Wolverine)
|Tier 31
|200 Credits
|Tier 32
|30 Wolverine Boosters
|Tier 33
|100 Gold
|Tier 34
|Wolverine Variant
|Tier 35
|200 Credits
|Tier 36
|30 Wolverine Boosters
|Tier 37
|100 Gold
|Tier 38
|25 Boosters
|Tier 39
|100 Credits
|Tier 40
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 41
|200 Credits
|Tier 42
|60 Nimrod Boosters
|Tier 43
|200 Credits
|Tier 44
|New Title: Wolverine Is My Spirit Animal
|Tier 45
|500 Credits
|Tier 46
|New Avatar (Nimrod)
|Tier 47
|Mystery Variant
|Tier 48
|New Card Back
|Tier 49
|500 Gold
|Tier 50
|Nimrod Variant (Assassin)
|Tier 51 +
|Season Pass Cache