Everything in CoD Mobile Season 2 2023 update: New map, Mecha Brawl, balance changes, more

CoD Mobile Season 2 is already coming into focus as 2023 rolls on and we’ve got an early look at what to expect from the major update. New game modes, a fresh map, and a range of balance adjustments are just the tip of the iceberg.

While Warzone Mobile may be stealing the spotlight to some degree in the new year, CoD Mobile’s momentum isn’t slowing down in the slightest.

With Season 1: Reawakening, we saw one of the most jamp-packed updates yet with a wide assortment of new content and cosmetics to keep players engaged. Now, devs are looking to follow that up with a desert-themed season for February and we already know a good amount of what to expect.

From new maps and modes to a look ahead at likely balance adjustments, here’s all there is to know about CoD Mobile Season 2 2023.

Activision CoD Mobile Season 1 is starting to wind down as Season 2 comes into focus.

While no official date has been announced for Season 2 just yet, we can safely expect the new season to launch on Wednesday, February 22, as per the current Season 1 Battle Pass end date.

Similarly, although no specific release time has been nailed down, we typically see new updates roll over at 4PM PT, and Season 2 should be no different.

We’ll be sure to update you here once the above details are reaffirmed by Activision soon.

New Diesel map arriving in CoD Mobile Season 2 2023

Taking from Black Ops Cold War once again, the multiplayer map Diesel is making its way over to CoD Mobile in Season 2, according to early leaks.

This medium-sized battleground arrived in BOCW Season 3 in 2021, and served as a new arena for fast-paced matches. Designed with 6v6 combat in mind, as well as Gunfight contests, this desert-themed locale was a popular pick from its debut onward.

Mecha Brawl game mode launches in CoD Mobile Season 2 2023

Also launching as part of Season 2 is a new Mecha Brawl playlist, if early leaks hold true. In this unique game type, players are all in control of Goliaths from the jump. Each Goliath is expected to come with its own set to unique powerups and abilities to give some variety.

Exact lobby sizes, maps it’ll feature on, and scores required to win, all remain under wraps for now. But we’re sure to learn plenty more about this new mode in the coming days.

CoD Mobile Season 2 2023 early balance changes leaked

While it’s still early days yet, and official patch notes are yet to arrive, but prominent insiders ‘LeakersOnDuty’ have revealed some early balance changes ahead of Season 2’s launch. These adjustments rolled out early on the test server and thus, might be subject to change before their arrival in the full game, so do take the following with a grain of salt.

While that’s all we know about CoD Mobile Season 2 for now, be sure to check back in the coming days as we’ll update you here with all the latest details as they emerge.