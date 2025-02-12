Everything announced at PlayStation’s State of Play 2025

PlayStation’s 2025 State of Play show is over; here’s everything announced or shown during the presentation, including every new trailer.

As it does every year, the PlayStation State of Play 2025 gave us a more in-depth look at some of the exciting upcoming PS5 games that are coming. Not only that, it also had a few surprises in store that fans weren’t expecting.

Below, we’ll cover every announcement and update we received during this year’s State of Play.

Monster Hunter Wilds

A brand new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds opened Sony’s State of Play event, providing a much larger look at what to expect from the title.

What’s more, the devs also confirmed that some additional content will be arriving for free after after the game launches, including a fresh and terrifying monster.

Shinibo: Art of Vengeance

A trailer for an upcoming fighting title, Shinibo: Art of Vengeance, was also dropped during the State of Play.

With a unique art style, colorful textures and more, Art of Vengeance looks to be an exciting new title for players to dive into.

The game will release on August 29, 2025, on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Breaking up the action with a racing showcase, Sonic Racing CrossWorlds got a big showing at the event.

There’s plenty to glean from this trailer, including gameplay footage, some fresh tracks, and more.

Digimon Story Time Stranger

In a surprise reveal, a brand new Digimon game, Time Stranger, was announced at the February 2025 State of Play.

With a fully realized world that appears to be open and free for players to walk through, the classic franchise is set to make a big return to the gaming world and will be arriving on PlayStation 5.

Lost Soul Aside

Lost Soul Aside is a brand new action-adventure RPG where players will take control of protagonist Kaser and go on an epic journey to save humankind.

With beautiful visuals and impressive combat, Lost Soul Aside is now available for pre-order.

WWE 2K25

Touted to be a “first of its kind for the franchise”, WWE 2K25 provided a first look at “The Island”, wherein players will have much more agency to move around the game and play through the wrestling experience as a more open-world title.

With an already massive roster confirmed, WWE 2K25 is set to arrive on March 14, 2025.

Borderlands 4

Borderlands has long been a staple of the gaming industry, and now, the hotly anticipated Borderlands 4 is on the way.

As well as showing off some new footage, Sony confirmed that the game will get its own State of Play showcase later in the year and will be released on September 23, 2025.

Directive 8020

The creators behind Until Dawn and other interactive story-driven titles return with another outing, taking their journey to space.

As expected, some big-name actors are featured in the title, including Marvel and James Bond actor Lashana Lynch; the game looks to be harkening back to the likes of the Alien franchise in what appears to be a high-octane.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

The horror franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s is back with another title, Secret of the Mimic, and is ready to provide even more scares to fans.

Moreover, the State of Play trailer confirmed that the new game will be released on June 13, 2025.

Darwin’s Paradox

Taking a dive into the ocean and the deep, blue sea, Darwim’s Paradox puts players in the shoes of an Octopus, who is set to be going on a big adventure from the looks fo things.

A release date was not confirmed, but it will arrive sometime in 2025.

Warriors: Abyss

Warriors: Abyss was also given a launch trailer, the title dropping on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 immediately after the footage was shown.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

The first trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword was also unveiled. This cinematic footage gives players a taste of what to expect from the game’s story.

Some brief looks at gameplay were highlighted, with sword combat being the main focus of this new game.

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Metal Gear Solid fans, buckle up! The remake of the 2004 game Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, the fifth main entry in the franchise and first chronological game, is finally getting a remake.

The trailer showed off some upgraded visuals and gameplay while also confirming it will be released on August 28, 2025.

Hell is Us

Hell is Us was also included in the Sony State of Play, the footage ending with confirmation that it will be released on September 4, 2025.

Lies of P Overture DLC

The Lies of P DLC was revealed. Titled Overture, this expansion will add even more content to the 2023 title.

Dreams Of Another

Days Gone Remastered

The 2019 open-world zombie horror is getting a fresh coat of paint, with a Days Gone Remaster revealed at the State of Play event.

It will be available exclusively on PlayStation 5 and be released on April 25, 2025.

Stellar Blade DLC

Another DLC was also revealed at the State of Play, with Stellar Blade x Goddess of Victory – Nikke DLC trailer unveiled.

It will be arriving on PlayStation 5 and PC in June 2025.

Tides of Annihilation

Yet another game was announced, with Tides of Annihilation, a realistic-looking new action game that combines modern London with Arthurian Legend.

What’s more, it’s expected to be an homage to “classic action games” and as such, will be a fast-paced experience.

Metal Eden Reveal

Described by PlayStation as a “sci-fi adrenaline rush”, Metal Eden is a new FPS wherein players take control of a humanoid avatar of a sentient spaceship.

With parkour and movement being the aim of the game, Metal Eden will arrive on May 6, 2025 to PlayStation 5.

MindsEye story and gameplay reveals

The first look at gameplay for MindsEye was revealed.

This title will be a complex narrative and be combat-heavy, with high-speed car chases a clear focus and something that was on full display during the trailer.

Saros reveal trailer

To end the State of Play, Sony unveiled a brand new exclusive title, Saros, that is set to release in 2026.

Given it’s only an early look, the main plot and premise of the game are still unknown. However, this cinematic trailer has plenty of small details to analyze and examine.

That’s everything revealed at Sony’s February State of Play event.

With plenty of new games announced and some additional footage shown off for upcoming titles, expect to hear plenty more from these games in the coming months.