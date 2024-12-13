Everything announced at The Game Awards 2024

The Game Awards 2024 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years yet and we’ll be keeping you updated with all the big announcements right here as the show gets underway.

It’s become the most exciting day on the calendar for gamers around the globe. Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards has blossomed into a major event full of praise for a year’s best accomplishments, along with huge reveals for what’s coming next.

Millions tune in every year for the blockbuster announcements, and rumors surrounding this year’s show paint it as one of the most important in quite some time.

While you can keep up with all the award winners, we’ll be updating you right here with all the big news emanating from the 2024 Game Awards. From new game reveals to massive live-service updates, we’ll have everything in one place to get you up to speed.

With E3 a thing of the past, The Game Awards has become the most important date on the calendar.

The Game Awards 2024 announcements

Ninja Gaiden Ragebound

From the creators of Blasphemous comes Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, a punishing sidescroller that looks to merge classic visuals with modern game mechanics.

One Move Away

It wouldn’t be a proper Game Awards without a new cozy game reveal and One Move Away ticks that box for us this year

Slay The Spire 2

Roguelike TCG Slay The Spire set the gaming industry ablaze in 2017 and here, we got a first look at gameplay for its sequel, Slay The Spire 2, coming to Steam in early access in 2025.

This article is being updated with further information throughout the show. Be sure to continue checking back in as we’ll have all the latest news right here as it breaks.