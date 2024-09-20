Every way to get Prefabs in Frostpunk 2

Contents 1 How to get more Prefabs in Frostpunk

Prefabs are an essential resource in Frostpunk 2, without them you won’t be able to unlock more space or build on it.

That said, it’s easy to get distracted with other mechanics, like Cores and Fuels, and forget about one of Frostpunk 2’s most essential supplies.

In this guide, we’ll show you every way in which you can get Prefabs in Frostpunk 2 so you never run out and can build and expand to your heart’s content.

Dexerto/11 Bit Studios You can always check how many Prefabs you’ve got on the top left corner of the screen.

If you’ve run out of Prefabs but still need to build, here’s what you can do:

1) Salvage Prefabs from abandoned ruins

If you’re in The Prologue, there are only two ways to get more Prefabs: Salvate the Abandoned Ruined on the southwest corner of the outpost or demolish an existing build. Let’s explore each option:

Salvage Abandoned Ruins

Dexerto/11 Bit Studios Look for the brick and log icons: these are Ancient Ruins with Prefabs.

The abandoned ruins are on the southwest corner of this outpost. It’s signaled by a brick-and-log icon. You’ll need to Frostbreak your way there, but once you get there, you must construct an Extraction District to gather the Prefabs here.

Your workers will collect up to 400 Prefabs from the deposit, making it a solid early-game strategy. Just remember, while this is a great start, it’s not a long-term solution.

Demolish a District to recycle its Prefabs

Dexerto/11 Bit Studios Deactivated buildings are useless, so just demolish them and get your Prefabs back.

One of the Extraction Districts on the east becomes deactivated near the second half of the prologue. This is signaled by a receding black sign, which then becomes red. That means there are no more resources to mine; so this is the perfect district to demolish and get your Prefabs back.

2) Set up industrial production

Dexerto/11 Bit Studios Make sure you’re producing Prefabs in your Industrial Zone.

If you’re already in Chapter 1, the option above is still available to you, but you get another alternative: Build an Industrial District. Or several – the more the merrier.

Place Industrial Districts on Frozen Forest tiles to produce either Goods or – what you’re looking for – Prefabs. This should be what it’s produced by default, but you can also switch the production focus from the district’s settings.

This method ensures a steady flow of Prefabs as your city expands, keeping your construction projects running smoothly.

3) Dispatch Scouts

When you’re a bit further into the game, you’ll get the chance to dispatch scouts to scour the icy terrain. These Frostland Teams will look for more Abandoned Prefab Ruins for you.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Prefabs in Frostpunk 2. If you’re not sure whether this game is right for you, why not check out our review?