Every way to get Prefabs in Frostpunk 2
Prefabs are an essential resource in Frostpunk 2, without them you won’t be able to unlock more space or build on it.
That said, it’s easy to get distracted with other mechanics, like Cores and Fuels, and forget about one of Frostpunk 2’s most essential supplies.
In this guide, we’ll show you every way in which you can get Prefabs in Frostpunk 2 so you never run out and can build and expand to your heart’s content.
How to get more Prefabs in Frostpunk
If you’ve run out of Prefabs but still need to build, here’s what you can do:
1) Salvage Prefabs from abandoned ruins
If you’re in The Prologue, there are only two ways to get more Prefabs: Salvate the Abandoned Ruined on the southwest corner of the outpost or demolish an existing build. Let’s explore each option:
- Salvage Abandoned Ruins
The abandoned ruins are on the southwest corner of this outpost. It’s signaled by a brick-and-log icon. You’ll need to Frostbreak your way there, but once you get there, you must construct an Extraction District to gather the Prefabs here.
Your workers will collect up to 400 Prefabs from the deposit, making it a solid early-game strategy. Just remember, while this is a great start, it’s not a long-term solution.
- Demolish a District to recycle its Prefabs
One of the Extraction Districts on the east becomes deactivated near the second half of the prologue. This is signaled by a receding black sign, which then becomes red. That means there are no more resources to mine; so this is the perfect district to demolish and get your Prefabs back.
2) Set up industrial production
If you’re already in Chapter 1, the option above is still available to you, but you get another alternative: Build an Industrial District. Or several – the more the merrier.
Place Industrial Districts on Frozen Forest tiles to produce either Goods or – what you’re looking for – Prefabs. This should be what it’s produced by default, but you can also switch the production focus from the district’s settings.
This method ensures a steady flow of Prefabs as your city expands, keeping your construction projects running smoothly.
3) Dispatch Scouts
When you’re a bit further into the game, you’ll get the chance to dispatch scouts to scour the icy terrain. These Frostland Teams will look for more Abandoned Prefab Ruins for you.
