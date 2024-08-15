Gaming

Every perk in Splitgate 2

Liam Ho
Splitgate 2 players shooting through portals1047 Games

Fan favorite shooter Splitgate is returning once more with its sequel, bringing new life to the arena shooter all about portals and physics. Here’s what we know about every perk in the game so far.

Splitgate is finally making a comeback with its highly anticipated sequel. Splitgate 2 is the second coming of the original arena shooter that arrived five years ago. The title immediately saw success with players loving the idea of playing with portals in a competitive FPS setting.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an FPS if there weren’t several perks you can bring to the table, which can shake up various aspects of your gameplay and give you the edge you need to triumph over your opponents.

Keen to hop into Splitgate 2 early? We’ve got a list of all the perks available in the game at the moment.

Splitgate 2: All perks

Perks in Splitgate 2 are separated by faction, meaning that you can’t have your cake and eat it too. However, there are a few perks within each faction, giving you a choice of how you want to customize your playstyle from there.

Here’s a list of every perk currently in Splitgate 2, separated by faction and its slot.

Aeros Perk 1

PerkDescription
Rapid RechargeEquipment recharges faster.
Sprint ReloadYou can sprint while reloading.

Aeros Perk 2

PerkDescription
Super FitShorter cooldown for Aeros Rush ability.
HustleMove faster while sprinting.

Sabrask Perk 1

PerkDescription
Rapid RechargeEquipment recharges faster.
Ammo RecycleGet additional reserve ammo on kills.

Sabrask Perk 2

PerkDescription
Rapid DeploymentShorter cooldown for Sabrask Smart Wall ability.
Heavy PunchIncreased melee damage.

Meridian Perk 1

PerkDescription
Rapid RechargeEquipment recharges faster.
TrackerPeople who shoot you are briefly marked on the minimap for your team.

Meridian Perk 2

PerkDescription
UnblinkingShorter cooldown for Meridian Hypersight ability.
Eye for EquipmentHighlight enemy equipment and portals through walls.

That’s the full list as it stands in the Closed Alpha period. We’ll be sure to update you here with any changes in the leadup to the full 2025 release.

