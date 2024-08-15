Every perk in Splitgate 2

Fan favorite shooter Splitgate is returning once more with its sequel, bringing new life to the arena shooter all about portals and physics. Here’s what we know about every perk in the game so far.

Splitgate is finally making a comeback with its highly anticipated sequel. Splitgate 2 is the second coming of the original arena shooter that arrived five years ago. The title immediately saw success with players loving the idea of playing with portals in a competitive FPS setting.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an FPS if there weren’t several perks you can bring to the table, which can shake up various aspects of your gameplay and give you the edge you need to triumph over your opponents.

Keen to hop into Splitgate 2 early? We’ve got a list of all the perks available in the game at the moment.

Splitgate 2: All perks

Perks in Splitgate 2 are separated by faction, meaning that you can’t have your cake and eat it too. However, there are a few perks within each faction, giving you a choice of how you want to customize your playstyle from there.

Here’s a list of every perk currently in Splitgate 2, separated by faction and its slot.

Aeros Perk 1

Perk Description Rapid Recharge Equipment recharges faster. Sprint Reload You can sprint while reloading.

Aeros Perk 2

Perk Description Super Fit Shorter cooldown for Aeros Rush ability. Hustle Move faster while sprinting.

Sabrask Perk 1

Perk Description Rapid Recharge Equipment recharges faster. Ammo Recycle Get additional reserve ammo on kills.

Sabrask Perk 2

Perk Description Rapid Deployment Shorter cooldown for Sabrask Smart Wall ability. Heavy Punch Increased melee damage.

Meridian Perk 1

Perk Description Rapid Recharge Equipment recharges faster. Tracker People who shoot you are briefly marked on the minimap for your team.

Meridian Perk 2

Perk Description Unblinking Shorter cooldown for Meridian Hypersight ability. Eye for Equipment Highlight enemy equipment and portals through walls.

That’s the full list as it stands in the Closed Alpha period. We’ll be sure to update you here with any changes in the leadup to the full 2025 release.