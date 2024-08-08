Every new Leader coming in Star Wars Unlimited Set 3: Twilight of the Republic

A new Set means a fresh batch of Leaders. With Star Wars Unlimited Set 3: Twilight of the Republic next on the calendar, here’s the early rundown on every confirmed Leader we know about thus far.

Star Wars Unlimited isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Hot on the heels of Set 2’s release, developers have already begun to spoil Set 3 well ahead of its November launch.

From new mechanics to the first batch of cards, there’s already plenty we know about Twilight of the Republic, a Set focused entirely on the Clone Wars era. Though of course, it wouldn’t be a proper reveal without some Leaders topping it off.

Article continues after ad

While only two have been revealed for now, they’re two bangers as our new starter deck Leaders have been thrust into the spotlight, Ahsoka Tano and General Grievous.

To get you up to speed, here’s a complete look at every new Leader coming to Star Wars Unlimited with Set 3.

Article continues after ad

Every confirmed Leader card in Star Wars Unlimited Set 2: Shadows of the Galaxy

Ahsoka Tano – Snips

Lucasfilm

Resource Requirement Ability in Leader Spot Power Health Aspect(s) Keyword Ability on the Ground 5 Resources Coordinate (Gain this ability while you control 3 or more units) – Action [Exhaust]: Attack with a unit. It gets +1/+0 for this attack. 3 6 Aggression & Heroism Coordinate Coordinate – This unit gets +2/+0

General Grievous – General of the Droid Armies

Lucasfilm

Resource Requirement Ability in Leader Spot Power Health Aspect(s) Keyword Ability on the Ground 6 Resources Action [Exhaust]: Give a Droid unit Sentinel for this phase. 4 8 Cunning & Villainy – On Attack: You may give a Droid unit +1/+0 and Sentinel for this phase.

With only two Leaders revealed thus far, we’re sure to learn plenty more in the coming weeks. We’ll keep you up to speed right here as the remaining Leaders are revealed in the lead-up to Set 3’s November 2024 release.