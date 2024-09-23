Every map in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero: Complete arena list

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero features a number of different environments for your Z Fighters to brawl in. This guide will go over every arena in the game.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero is shaping up to be the ultimate Dragon Ball experience for fans of the beloved Budokai Tenkaichi series. Major leaks have shown off a massive roster of characters, all of which can be customized both statistically and visually.

There have been some hiccups ahead of the game’s launch with the reveal of couch co-op limitations. Players will only be able to fight on a single map when playing multiplayer locally.

If you’re not playing Dragon Ball Sparking Zero with a friend, however, there are other arenas to choose from. Here’s a list of every map in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero.

Bandai Namco The explosive attacks in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will destroy parts of arenas you fight in.

Every Arena in Dragon Ball Sparking Zero

In a prerelease interview with IGN, Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Producer Jun Furutani confirmed that Dragon Ball Sparking Zero will launch with 12 maps. These maps are:

Planet Namek

Open Field

Rocky Land

City

World Tournament

Tournament of Power Arena

Hyperbolic Time Chamber

Land of the Kais

Islands

Cell Games Arena

City Ruins

Destroyed Planet Namek

It’s a fairly small offering of maps compared to the 23 arenas of the PlayStation 2’s Budokai Tenkaichi 3. A fact that has not been lost on fans of the franchise.

Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s lack of arenas worries fans

Prior to Furutani’s reveal, there were already concerns within Dragon Ball Sparking Zero’s prospective community of players regarding a lack of focus on battle stages. The unveiling of the 12 launch maps for the game have fans worried about the potential impacts on other game modes such as the single-player story.

“It is pretty disappointing. I’m fine with Spaking Zero not having as many stages as Budokai Tenkaichi 3 but there are some pretty glaring omissions like Kami’s Lookout, Glacier, Space and Hell,” one player responded to the Reddit thread above. “If the Tournament of Destroyers is in the story mode that stage not being in feels strange as well.”

Furutani did hint that the roster of playable maps will expand as post-launch DLC arrives for Sparking Zero. At launch, however, the current 12 aren’t cutting it for players hoping to experience particular story beats in the game’s campaign.