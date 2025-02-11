Every Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 quest – Full list & time to beat

Every Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 quest – Full list & time to beatWarhorse Studios
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a vast game full of quests, side quests, and smaller activities. Here’s a list of every quest in the game as well as how long it will take to complete. A minor spoiler warning is in place due to the quest descriptions below.
As with other open-world games, there’s a lot to see and do in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The game’s map is a sprawling recreation of medieval Bohemia and while you can simply follow the story by playing through the main quests, it’s far more rewarding to explore and engage in as much side content as possible.
Not only does completing side quests and activities increase your skills and help you find better gear, but it also lets Henry engage with the various people in the world, improving his reputation and eventually becoming a legend. Therefore, it pays to do a healthy balance of all quest types.
This can all be very helpful in the main quest at crucial moments, and it’s rewarding to see all your exploration and good deeds pay off – or nefarious deeds if you’re so inclined. Here’s a list of every quest and smaller activity.
All Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 main quests
Below is a breakdown of every main quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, organized between the two main regions. To unlock each one, simply follow the game’s story.
Naturally, there’ll be times you’ll want to venture out into the world and engage in some side quests in between story quests, either to level up, find better gear, or increase your influence in the world.
Trosky main quests
- Last Rites – Tutorial quest, help defend the castle.
- Easy Riders – Henry and his party make camp.
- Fortuna – Henry and Hans try to survive.
- Laboratores – Henry and Hans arrive in Troskowitz and plan their next move.
- Wedding Crashers – The open world becomes available as Henry tries to contact the local lord.
- For Whom the Bell Tolls – Henry works to rescue Hans.
- Back in the Saddle – Henry and Hans travel to reach Lord Nebak.
- Necessary Evil – Henry must extract information from a prisoner.
- For Victory! – Henry and Hans travel to the Nebakov fort.
- Divine Messenger – Players control Godwin on the trail of Henry.
- The Finger of God – Henry explores Nebakov Castle.
- Storm – Henry and Godwin work together to defeat a common foe.
Kuttenberg main quests
- The Sword and the Quill – Henry travels to Kuttenberg.
- Speak of the Devil – Henry goes on another rescue mission.
- Into the Underworld – Henry seeks out a potential spy.
- Via Argentum – Henry delves into a deep mine.
- The Devil’s Pack – Henry tries to reunite Cert’s old gang.
- Taking French Leave – Henry travels to Rutthard Palace.
- The King’s Gambit – Godwin and Henry must gather information.
- The Feast – Godwin and Henry try to prevent an attack.
- Exodus – Henry tries to save his allies.
- The Lion’s Den – Henry infiltrates the enemy.
- Dancing with the Devil – The heroes plan a sneak attack on Maleshov Castle.
- Oratores – The heroes prepare a grand plan.
- The Italian Job – Henry and Godwin prepare for a decisive battle.
- Civitas Pragensis – The heroes wait for the battle to start.
- So it begins… – The enemy finally strikes.
- Besieged – Henry has one last gambit.
- Hunger and Despair – The heroes struggle as the siege continues.
- Reckoning – Henry must steal a horse to seek aid for his allies.
- Last Rites – Godwin makes one final defense of the castle.
- Judgment Day – Henry fights to save everything and everyone he holds dear.
All side quests & how to start them
Here is a list of all the side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 organized by region and including the location and quest giver when relevant:
Trosky side quests
- Bad Blood – Bozhena the old herbalist
- Combat Training I – Bara in Troskowitz
- Combat Training II – Tom Cat in Nomads’ Camp
- Forbidden Fruit – Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl
- Frogs – Old Olbran in Zhelejov
- Invaders – Innkeeper Betty in Troskowitz
- Lackey – West of Tachov, Huntsman’s house
- Materia Prima – Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl
- Mice – Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov
- Miri Fajta – Vovoide at Nomads’ Camp
- Finding Mutt – Available from the start
- Of Mice and Frogs – Old Olbran or Innkeeper Prochek
- Opus Magnum – Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl
- The Blacksmith’s Son – Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov
- The Hermit – Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov
- The Jaunt – Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov
- Troubadours – George and Michael in Zhelejov
Kuttenberg side quests
- A Good Scrub – Betty in Kuttenberg
- All’s Fair – Pavel in Wysoka
- Ars Dimicatoria – Menhard in Kuttenberg
- Bellatores – Jan Posy in Bylany
- Dragon’s Lair – Monk Slava in Bylany
- Feast for the Poor – Chenyek in Kuttenberg
- Hush, My Darling – Martha in Miskowitz
- Ill Repute – Betty in Kuttenberg
- In Vino Veritas – Casper Rudolf in Kuttenberg
- Kuttenberg Tournament – Menhard in Kuttenberg
- Lost Honour (Jezhek of Holohlavy while fast traveling
- Post Scriptum (Kyvetoslav outside of Kuttenberg
- Ransom – Jan of Suchotlesky at an inn west of Kuttenberg
- Spoils of War – Puta in Sigismund’s Camp
- The Fifth Commandment – Katherine in Kuttenberg
- The Magic Arrow – Pashel in the Devil’s Den
- The Mouth of Hell – Father Marian in Old Kutna
- The Spark – Messenger while fast traveling
- The Thunderstone – Kona in Grund
- Thou art but dust… – Brother Morticius at the Sedletz Monastery
- Victimized – Margaret at the inn south of Pschitoky
- Yackers ‘n’ Fash – Foreman Vlach in Kuttenberg
All Activities
Activities are smaller tasks that aren’t quite side quests but are bite-size encounters that are worth mentioning. Here’s a list of each one we’ve found so far, organized by region and including the location and quest giver when relevant:
Trosky activities
- A Sinful Soul – During The Hermit side quest
- Bird of Prey – Huntsman Vostatek, west of Tachov
- Canker – Gules in Semine
- Carrot on a Stick – Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov
- Casper – From Gules in Semine
- Demons of Trosky – Chamberlain in Trosky Castle
- Handsome Charlie – Gules in Semine
- Hunting the Werewolf – Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov
- Johnny the Gob – Gules in Semine
- Melee at the Mill – Kreyzl at the Lower Semine Mill
- More Melee at the Mill – Kreyzl at the Lower Semine Mill
- Sheep among Wolves – Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov
- The Axe from the Lake – Zdenyek the Mouth in Tachov
- The Best for Last – Complete Wine, Women, and Blood
- The Lost Sheep – Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov
- The Voivode’s Curse – Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp
- Wine, Women, and Blood – Innkeeper Lawrence in Zhelejov
Kuttenberg activities
- A Moment of Fame – Darling in Horschan
- Absolver – Thomas of Kolin in Sigismund’s Camp
- Attila – Groomsman Hashtal near Maleshov
- Beyond the Grave – Rat in Kuttenberg
- Damsel in Distress – Mill maid at the mill between Bylany and Old Lhota
- Enough! – Innkeeper Zdeslav in Miskowitz
- Fight Dirty – Thomlin in Horschan
- Hammer and Tongs – Zdimir in Grund
- High Toll – Innkeeper Franz Geldstuck in Kuttenberg
- Last Will – Widow Gerda in Kuttenberg
- Like Old Times – Hans Capon during The Lion’s Den
- Mark of the Brotherhood – Menhard in Kuttenberg
- More Teeth in the Bag – Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg
- Nail in the Coffin – Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg
- Primum Nil Nocere – Mlada in Suchdol
- Skeleton in the Closet – Jan Posy in Ruins of Zimburg
- Something rotten… – Innkeeper Grosch in Grund
- Teeth in the Bag – Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg
- Rosa’s Book – Rosa during the Taking French Leave quest
- The Collector – Bailiff Crux in Miskowitz
- The German’s Treasure – Rat in Kuttenberg
- The Reliquary – Humble Knight north of the Sedletz Monastery
- The Stalker – Katherine in Sigismund’s Camp
- The Thieves’ Code – Chenyek in Kuttenberg
- The White Roebuck – Huntsman Dobrush in Suchdol Castle
- Tragedy in Danemark – Miller Hermann in Danemark
- Under the Straw Hat – During In Vino Veritas
- Warding Off Evil – Johann Parler in Kuttenberg
- X Marks the Spot – Hired hand Krizhan in Pschitoky
How long is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?
Those playing at a brisk pace, doing everything they need to to reach the ending will find the game takes anywhere between 40-60 hours to complete.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a long game and not one you can rush through. This is because it’s necessary to engage with the side content to make the main quest easier.
For example, side quests allow you to become stronger, find better weapons and armor, and meet important allies. So rushing through the game is difficult to pull off unless you know exactly where to go, what you’ll need, and how to do it.
Those who want to see and do everything the game has to offer can expect to sink over 100 hours into the experience, making KCD2 a bottomless adventure, comparable to the Witcher 3 and Skyrim in terms of scope.
Looking to get started in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Your first task should be to retrieve your dog and horse as they will also make life much easier. It also pays to know where to find Mutt early and how to get a free bed as soon as you can.