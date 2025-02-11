Every Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 quest – Full list & time to beat

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a vast game full of quests, side quests, and smaller activities. Here’s a list of every quest in the game as well as how long it will take to complete. A minor spoiler warning is in place due to the quest descriptions below.

As with other open-world games, there’s a lot to see and do in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The game’s map is a sprawling recreation of medieval Bohemia and while you can simply follow the story by playing through the main quests, it’s far more rewarding to explore and engage in as much side content as possible.

Not only does completing side quests and activities increase your skills and help you find better gear, but it also lets Henry engage with the various people in the world, improving his reputation and eventually becoming a legend. Therefore, it pays to do a healthy balance of all quest types.

This can all be very helpful in the main quest at crucial moments, and it’s rewarding to see all your exploration and good deeds pay off – or nefarious deeds if you’re so inclined. Here’s a list of every quest and smaller activity.

Warhorse Studios Reuniting with your dog and horse soon is recommended.

All Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 main quests

Below is a breakdown of every main quest in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, organized between the two main regions. To unlock each one, simply follow the game’s story.

Naturally, there’ll be times you’ll want to venture out into the world and engage in some side quests in between story quests, either to level up, find better gear, or increase your influence in the world.

Trosky main quests

Last Rites – Tutorial quest, help defend the castle.

– Tutorial quest, help defend the castle. Easy Riders – Henry and his party make camp.

– Henry and his party make camp. Fortuna – Henry and Hans try to survive.

– Henry and Hans try to survive. Laboratores – Henry and Hans arrive in Troskowitz and plan their next move.

– Henry and Hans arrive in Troskowitz and plan their next move. Wedding Crashers – The open world becomes available as Henry tries to contact the local lord.

– The open world becomes available as Henry tries to contact the local lord. For Whom the Bell Tolls – Henry works to rescue Hans.

Henry works to rescue Hans. Back in the Saddle – Henry and Hans travel to reach Lord Nebak.

– Henry and Hans travel to reach Lord Nebak. Necessary Evil – Henry must extract information from a prisoner.

– Henry must extract information from a prisoner. For Victory! – Henry and Hans travel to the Nebakov fort.

– Henry and Hans travel to the Nebakov fort. Divine Messenger – Players control Godwin on the trail of Henry.

– Players control Godwin on the trail of Henry. The Finger of God – Henry explores Nebakov Castle.

– Henry explores Nebakov Castle. Storm – Henry and Godwin work together to defeat a common foe.

Kuttenberg main quests

The Sword and the Quill – Henry travels to Kuttenberg.

– Henry travels to Kuttenberg. Speak of the Devil – Henry goes on another rescue mission.

– Henry goes on another rescue mission. Into the Underworld – Henry seeks out a potential spy.

– Henry seeks out a potential spy. Via Argentum – Henry delves into a deep mine.

– Henry delves into a deep mine. The Devil’s Pack – Henry tries to reunite Cert’s old gang.

– Henry tries to reunite Cert’s old gang. Taking French Leave – Henry travels to Rutthard Palace.

– Henry travels to Rutthard Palace. The King’s Gambit – Godwin and Henry must gather information.

– Godwin and Henry must gather information. The Feast – Godwin and Henry try to prevent an attack.

– Godwin and Henry try to prevent an attack. Exodus – Henry tries to save his allies.

– Henry tries to save his allies. The Lion’s Den – Henry infiltrates the enemy.

– Henry infiltrates the enemy. Dancing with the Devil – The heroes plan a sneak attack on Maleshov Castle.

– The heroes plan a sneak attack on Maleshov Castle. Oratores – The heroes prepare a grand plan.

– The heroes prepare a grand plan. The Italian Job – Henry and Godwin prepare for a decisive battle.

– Henry and Godwin prepare for a decisive battle. Civitas Pragensis – The heroes wait for the battle to start.

– The heroes wait for the battle to start. So it begins… – The enemy finally strikes.

– The enemy finally strikes. Besieged – Henry has one last gambit.

– Henry has one last gambit. Hunger and Despair – The heroes struggle as the siege continues.

– The heroes struggle as the siege continues. Reckoning – Henry must steal a horse to seek aid for his allies.

– Henry must steal a horse to seek aid for his allies. Last Rites – Godwin makes one final defense of the castle.

– Godwin makes one final defense of the castle. Judgment Day – Henry fights to save everything and everyone he holds dear.

Warhorse Studios The open world of Kingdom Come 2 opens up after the camp attack.

All side quests & how to start them

Here is a list of all the side quests in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 organized by region and including the location and quest giver when relevant:

Trosky side quests

Bad Blood – Bozhena the old herbalist

– Bozhena the old herbalist Combat Training I – Bara in Troskowitz

– Bara in Troskowitz Combat Training II – Tom Cat in Nomads’ Camp

– Tom Cat in Nomads’ Camp Forbidden Fruit – Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl

– Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl Frogs – Old Olbran in Zhelejov

– Old Olbran in Zhelejov Invaders – Innkeeper Betty in Troskowitz

– Innkeeper Betty in Troskowitz Lackey – West of Tachov, Huntsman’s house

– West of Tachov, Huntsman’s house Materia Prima – Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl

– Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl Mice – Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov

– Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov Miri Fajta – Vovoide at Nomads’ Camp

– Vovoide at Nomads’ Camp Finding Mutt – Available from the start

– Available from the start Of Mice and Frogs – Old Olbran or Innkeeper Prochek

– Old Olbran or Innkeeper Prochek Opus Magnum – Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl

– Lower Semine Mill from Kreyzl The Blacksmith’s Son – Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov

– Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov The Hermit – Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov

– Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov The Jaunt – Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov

– Blacksmith Radovan in Tachov Troubadours – George and Michael in Zhelejov

Kuttenberg side quests

A Good Scrub – Betty in Kuttenberg

– Betty in Kuttenberg All’s Fair – Pavel in Wysoka

– Pavel in Wysoka Ars Dimicatoria – Menhard in Kuttenberg

– Menhard in Kuttenberg Bellatores – Jan Posy in Bylany

– Jan Posy in Bylany Dragon’s Lair – Monk Slava in Bylany

– Monk Slava in Bylany Feast for the Poor – Chenyek in Kuttenberg

– Chenyek in Kuttenberg Hush, My Darling – Martha in Miskowitz

– Martha in Miskowitz Ill Repute – Betty in Kuttenberg

– Betty in Kuttenberg In Vino Veritas – Casper Rudolf in Kuttenberg

– Casper Rudolf in Kuttenberg Kuttenberg Tournament – Menhard in Kuttenberg

– Menhard in Kuttenberg Lost Honour (Jezhek of Holohlavy while fast traveling

(Jezhek of Holohlavy while fast traveling Post Scriptum (Kyvetoslav outside of Kuttenberg

(Kyvetoslav outside of Kuttenberg Ransom – Jan of Suchotlesky at an inn west of Kuttenberg

– Jan of Suchotlesky at an inn west of Kuttenberg Spoils of War – Puta in Sigismund’s Camp

– Puta in Sigismund’s Camp The Fifth Commandment – Katherine in Kuttenberg

– Katherine in Kuttenberg The Magic Arrow – Pashel in the Devil’s Den

– Pashel in the Devil’s Den The Mouth of Hell – Father Marian in Old Kutna

– Father Marian in Old Kutna The Spark – Messenger while fast traveling

– Messenger while fast traveling The Thunderstone – Kona in Grund

– Kona in Grund Thou art but dust… – Brother Morticius at the Sedletz Monastery

– Brother Morticius at the Sedletz Monastery Victimized – Margaret at the inn south of Pschitoky

– Margaret at the inn south of Pschitoky Yackers ‘n’ Fash – Foreman Vlach in Kuttenberg

Warhorse Studios Things can go south quickly in Kingdom Come 2 if you don’t make a good impression.

All Activities

Activities are smaller tasks that aren’t quite side quests but are bite-size encounters that are worth mentioning. Here’s a list of each one we’ve found so far, organized by region and including the location and quest giver when relevant:

Trosky activities

A Sinful Soul – During The Hermit side quest

– During The Hermit side quest Bird of Prey – Huntsman Vostatek, west of Tachov

– Huntsman Vostatek, west of Tachov Canker – Gules in Semine

– Gules in Semine Carrot on a Stick – Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov

– Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov Casper – From Gules in Semine

– From Gules in Semine Demons of Trosky – Chamberlain in Trosky Castle

– Chamberlain in Trosky Castle Handsome Charlie – Gules in Semine

– Gules in Semine Hunting the Werewolf – Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov

– Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov Johnny the Gob – Gules in Semine

– Gules in Semine Melee at the Mill – Kreyzl at the Lower Semine Mill

– Kreyzl at the Lower Semine Mill More Melee at the Mill – Kreyzl at the Lower Semine Mill

– Kreyzl at the Lower Semine Mill Sheep among Wolves – Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov

– Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov The Axe from the Lake – Zdenyek the Mouth in Tachov

– Zdenyek the Mouth in Tachov The Best for Last – Complete Wine, Women, and Blood

– Complete Wine, Women, and Blood The Lost Sheep – Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov

– Herdsboy Siegfried, north of Tachov The Voivode’s Curse – Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp

– Aranka in the Nomads’ Camp Wine, Women, and Blood – Innkeeper Lawrence in Zhelejov

Kuttenberg activities

A Moment of Fame – Darling in Horschan

– Darling in Horschan Absolver – Thomas of Kolin in Sigismund’s Camp

– Thomas of Kolin in Sigismund’s Camp Attila – Groomsman Hashtal near Maleshov

– Groomsman Hashtal near Maleshov Beyond the Grave – Rat in Kuttenberg

– Rat in Kuttenberg Damsel in Distress – Mill maid at the mill between Bylany and Old Lhota

– Mill maid at the mill between Bylany and Old Lhota Enough! – Innkeeper Zdeslav in Miskowitz

– Innkeeper Zdeslav in Miskowitz Fight Dirty – Thomlin in Horschan

– Thomlin in Horschan Hammer and Tongs – Zdimir in Grund

– Zdimir in Grund High Toll – Innkeeper Franz Geldstuck in Kuttenberg

– Innkeeper Franz Geldstuck in Kuttenberg Last Will – Widow Gerda in Kuttenberg

– Widow Gerda in Kuttenberg Like Old Times – Hans Capon during The Lion’s Den

– Hans Capon during The Lion’s Den Mark of the Brotherhood – Menhard in Kuttenberg

– Menhard in Kuttenberg More Teeth in the Bag – Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg

– Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg Nail in the Coffin – Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg

– Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg Primum Nil Nocere – Mlada in Suchdol

– Mlada in Suchdol Skeleton in the Closet – Jan Posy in Ruins of Zimburg

– Jan Posy in Ruins of Zimburg Something rotten… – Innkeeper Grosch in Grund

– Innkeeper Grosch in Grund Teeth in the Bag – Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg

– Innkeeper Mole in Kuttenberg Rosa’s Book – Rosa during the Taking French Leave quest

– Rosa during the Taking French Leave quest The Collector – Bailiff Crux in Miskowitz

– Bailiff Crux in Miskowitz The German’s Treasure – Rat in Kuttenberg

– Rat in Kuttenberg The Reliquary – Humble Knight north of the Sedletz Monastery

– Humble Knight north of the Sedletz Monastery The Stalker – Katherine in Sigismund’s Camp

– Katherine in Sigismund’s Camp The Thieves’ Code – Chenyek in Kuttenberg

– Chenyek in Kuttenberg The White Roebuck – Huntsman Dobrush in Suchdol Castle

– Huntsman Dobrush in Suchdol Castle Tragedy in Danemark – Miller Hermann in Danemark

– Miller Hermann in Danemark Under the Straw Hat – During In Vino Veritas

– During In Vino Veritas Warding Off Evil – Johann Parler in Kuttenberg

– Johann Parler in Kuttenberg X Marks the Spot – Hired hand Krizhan in Pschitoky

How long is Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2?

Those playing at a brisk pace, doing everything they need to to reach the ending will find the game takes anywhere between 40-60 hours to complete.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a long game and not one you can rush through. This is because it’s necessary to engage with the side content to make the main quest easier.

For example, side quests allow you to become stronger, find better weapons and armor, and meet important allies. So rushing through the game is difficult to pull off unless you know exactly where to go, what you’ll need, and how to do it.

Those who want to see and do everything the game has to offer can expect to sink over 100 hours into the experience, making KCD2 a bottomless adventure, comparable to the Witcher 3 and Skyrim in terms of scope.

Looking to get started in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2? Your first task should be to retrieve your dog and horse as they will also make life much easier. It also pays to know where to find Mutt early and how to get a free bed as soon as you can.