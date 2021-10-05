Epic Seven Tier List: Each character ranked by class

Epic Seven features a roster of over 200 characters, and there are more on the way. While this gives players plenty of freedom to construct their lineups, it also means that there is room for error as well.

Regardless of what game mode you’re playing, constructing the perfect lineup is crucial for success in Epic Seven, and that’s why we’ve compiled a tier list for each class of character so you know exactly who to pick in order to get the best results.

From standard Adventures to gear farming in the Hunt, it’s important to know exactly which characters you can rely on to get you across the finish line.

While most of these picks will be straightforward, there are a few characters that can’t be used in different game modes, so be sure to double-check before heading into battle.

Epic Seven Knights tier list

Knights are the bulwarks of Epic Seven. Most of them rely on their toughness to tank incoming hits and protect the weaker characters in your party.

When it comes to creating a fearsome lineup, it’s important to stick to the high-tier characters when possible.

S Krau, Tywin A Adventurer Ras, Charles, Crison Armin, Fallen Cecilia, Lilias, Mort B Charlotte, Falconer Kluri, Fighter Maya, Last Rider Krau, Shadow Rose C Ambitious Tywin, Armin, Chaos Inquisitor, Crozet Ilynav, Rose, Senya D Arowell, Bask, Butcher Corps Inquisitor, Christy, Eaton, Helen, Kikirat V2, Maya, Pyllis, Royal Guard, Troublemaker Crozet, Taranor

Epic Seven Mages tier list

The mage class probably offers the highest level of utility in the game. They have control units, tanks, and high DPS options, so if you’re lacking in any of those departments, a mage will likely solve your issues.

There are so many ways to employ mages – like silencing your enemies with Auxiliary Lots, or keeping your team alive with Vivian’s immunity ability.

S Auxiliary Lots, Luluca, Specter Tenebria, Vivian A Basar, Challenger Dominiel, Dizzy, Melissa, Silver Blade Aramnitha, Tenebria, Top Model Luluca B Aramnitha, Baal and Sezan, Celestial Mercedes, Champion Zerato, Ludwig, Fairytale Tenebria, Kawerik, Politis, Researcher Carrot, Zealot Carmainerose C Aither, Angelica, Angel of Light, Benevolent Romann, Carmainerose, Dollmaker Pearlhorizon, Dominiel, Carrot, Gloomyrain, Guider Aither, Hurado, Mercedes, Mistychain, Ram, Serila, Sage Baal and Sezan, Solitaria of the Snow, Zeno, Zerato D Adlay, Archdemon’s Shadow, Eda, Jenna, Otillie

Epic Seven Rangers tier list

Rangers bring the best out of tactical players, but there are also more than a few characters that are hard to gear up here.

If you can put the right equipment on Landy, she becomes a force to be reckoned with on any battlefield.

S Iseria, Landy, Seaside Bellona A Bellona, Briar Witch Iseria, Flan B All-Rounder Wanda, Cerise, Lidica, Operator Sigret, Watcher Schuri C Bomb Model Kanna, Celeste, Elphelt, Faithless Lidica, Furious, Glenn, Pavel, Schuri, Silk, Summertime Iseria, Wanderer Silk, Yuna D Godmother, Ian, Muse Rima, Nemunas, Roaming Warrior Leo, Rima

Epic Seven Soul Weaver tier list

Soul Weavers are key to keeping teams alive. Unlike most games where healers tend to be the weaklings of the group, many of the Soul Weavers require a good health pool of their own to reach maximum efficiency.

Ruele of Light has an incredible base defense, making her the perfect choice for that kind of healer.

S Roana, Ruele of Light A Achates, Angelica, Angelic Montmorancy, Blaze Dingo, Maid Chloe, Ray, Shooting Star Achates,Tamarinne B Blood Moon Haste, Destina, Diene, Lots, Magic Scholar Doris, Mascot Hazel, Rin C Ainos, Aither, Elena, Emilila, Hazel, Jecht, Kizuna AI, Lucy, Requiemroar, Sinful Angelica D Desert Jewel Basar, Doris, Elson, Montmorancy

Epic Seven Thief tier list

Thieves require a commitment to high speed and critical hit chance. They’re all about the assassin-style gameplay, and no one is better at it than Arbiter Vildred.

Most Thieves are metaphorical glass cannons, so plan to protect or revive them quite a lot. The biggest knock on the entire class is the Extinction debuff which blocks players from reviving dead units.

S Arbiter Vildred A Assassin Coli, Blood Blade Karin, Kayron, Celine, Sez, Violet, Vildred B Assassin Cidd, Baiken, Crescent Moon Rin, Ervalen, Haste, Karin, Kise, Mirsa, Tempest Surin, Remnant Violet, Specimen Sez C Cidd, Closer Charles, Coli, Khawana, Penelope, Righteous Thief Roozid, Surin D Alexa, Hataan, Judith, Sven, Roozid

Epic Seven Warriors tier list

Warriors are a high-powered class that revolves around dealing damage and keeping themselves in the fight through debuffing and life-steal abilities.

There is some flexibility in your choices with the Warrior class, as you can focus on dealing massive damage, or take a tankier approach that might pair well with any Knights you’re playing.

S Martial Artist Ken, Yufine A Alencia, Assassin Cartuja, Cermia, Chloe, Judge Kise, Ken, Little Queen Charlotte, Mercenary Helga, Ravi, Sigret, Sol, Straze B Apocalypse Ravi, Helga, Kitty Clarissa, Luna, Rem C Batisse, Captain Rikoris, Choux, Church of Ilryos, Clarissa, Dark Corvus, Designer Lillibet, Dingo, Free Spirit Tieria, Gunther, Holiday Yufine, Infernal Khawazu, Ilriyos, Lena, Lilibet, Mui, Taranor Guard D Ains, Azalea, Camilla, Cartuja, Chaos Sect Axe, Commander Lorina, Corvus, Enot, General Purrgis, Great Chief Khawana, Helga, Lorina, Mediator Kawerik, Melany, Mucacha, Tieria

That’s all of the characters in Epic Seven ranked by class! If you enjoyed this, take a look at our other tier lists on our hub here and keep an eye out for more.