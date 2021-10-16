Epic Games explain decision to accept crypto game releases following Steam ban

Steam made their viewpoint clear on cryptocurrency and NFT’s, by banning them from the platform. Rival platform Epic Games have now taken an alternative stance, choosing to allow crypto game releases on their store.

Asserting a firm stance on blockchain technology, PC gaming platform Steam recently decided to remove any future compatibility with games that use NFT’s or cryptocurrency as exchangeable goods.

Now, in a bid to capture players dismayed by the decision, Epic Games are working on the notion that they are “open to games that support cryptocurrency or blockchain-based assets.”

Epic Games willing to work in “new field”

Initially pointed out by developers SpacePirate, who is working on a title with NFT integration, was one of the first to notice Steam’s stance on blockchain inclusions.

Opting to avoid the involvement of in-game items with real-life value, this is just one of many rules on Valve’s “what you shouldn’t publish” list.

Community: A few minutes ago, we were notified that @Steam will be kicking *all blockchain games* off the platform, including Age of Rust, because NFTs have value. Behind the scenes, we’ve had good communication and have been upfront with Steam. #blockchaingames #NFT

Epic Games responded quickly off the back of Steam’s decision, choosing to potentially work with developers and creators using blockchain technology in their titles.

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic, tweeted: “Epic Games Store will welcome games that make use of blockchain tech provided they follow the relevant laws, disclose their terms, and are age-rated by an appropriate group. Though Epic’s not using crypto in our games, we welcome innovation in the areas of technology and finance.”

He continued: “As a technology, the blockchain is just a distributed transactional database with a decentralized business model that incentivize investment in hardware to expand the database’s capacity. This has utility whether or not a particular use of it succeeds or fails.”

It will be interesting to see just how far Epic Games will go with their support, especially given their opposite stance to Steam’s. Regardless, many players welcomed Epic’s open-mindedness, and are curious to see how the situation develops.