Square Enix selling Marvel game rights to Embracer Group after $200m loss

Embracer Group wants to take Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy games from Square Enix despite facing a loss of $200 million.

While Guardians of the Galaxy was more or less successful, Marvel’s Avengers turned out to be a disappointment. It single-handedly caused huge losses for Square Enix due to its poor results in terms of both sales and reviews.

Selling off the authorities due to the failure of the Marvel franchise-related games was justified, but fans cannot understand why the studio sold the likes of Tomb Raider and Dues Ex franchises.

Square Enix has enough funds to invest in future projects

SQUARE ENIX HOLDINGS CO., LTD. enters into an agreement with Embracer Group for the acquisition of Crystal Dynamics, Eidos-Montréal, Square Enix Montréal, and IP. Press Release: https://t.co/ooOYacp4PW pic.twitter.com/2PmQE967gk — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 2, 2022

Square Enix is one of the most financially stable companies in the market. They did face a huge loss due to the failure of Marvel’s Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, but there is no doubt they have enough funds to invest in their future projects.

It needs to be seen how Embracer Group improvises after acquiring some of the most well-known franchises.

The aforementioned games were failures in terms of sales numbers. Prioritizing them less seems to be the most likely path taken by the company.

While the above statement favors Guardians more than Marvel’s Avengers. This is because the former is a single-player title while the latter is a live service game.

These games are supposed to get a constant supply of new content, but it’s unclear if Embracer Group is willing to fund that any longer.

Franchises like Tomb Raider brought a ton of profits for Square Enix. Selling the rights of such a franchise is still unclear. However, David Gibson did mention the reason for this sell-off.

The company wanted to invest more in Blockchain Technology. This might be one of the reasons for such an action.

Embrace has already started to tease new projects from both developers. It has been confirmed that Crystal Dynamics will continue working on the upcoming Tomb Raider.

More details are expected to be revealed as the days go by. Until then, fans will need to wait patiently and enjoy the existing titles from both studios.