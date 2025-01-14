Elon Musk’s Hardcore Path of Exile 2 character quietly dies amid cheating accusations

Elon Musk’s globally ranked Harcore Path of Exile 2 character has finally bitten the dust in the midst of some scandalous account-sharing allegations.

Path of Exile 2 has had an explosive launch into early-access drawing substantial player counts and major attention. Most notably, it has ensnared the likes of tech billionaire and avid gamer Elon Musk.

Known for briefly holding the title of the best Diablo 4 player in the world, Musk has been a major proponent of Path of Exile 2 and quickly rose through the ranks of the Hardcore leaderboards. His reputation has been somewhat sullied after accusations of cheating and things have only gotten worse for the Twitter CEO.

Initially discovered by Reddit user JRoyales, Elon Musk’s level 97 Hardcore Path of Exile 2 character Percy_Verence has met an unceremonious end. Musk’s character died after claiming the seventh spot on global leaderboard.

Elon Musk silent after Path of Exile 2 Hardcore character death

Musk revealed that Invoker Monk Percy_Verence was his character using his gaming-focused X profile; cyb3rgam3r420 after achieving level 87 and entering the leaderboard. It’s a handy feat given the punishing difficulty of Path of Exile 2 and the Hardcore modes permadeath stipulations.

Whether or not Elon was actually the one to achieve this milestone, however, was thrown into question when he live-streamed a session on the account on January 7, 2025. During the stream, Musk displayed some questionable gaps in knowledge about Path of Exile 2’s gameplay, buildcrafting, and itemization that were suspicious for someone who must have invested considerable time in the game.

This led to accusations that Musk had someone level the character for him so that he could take credit for the work. Twitch Streamer Asmongold was firmly convinced of this and challenged the billionaire to prove he was the one who leveled the character to 97. Asmongold offered to stream exclusively on X if Musk could do so.

Unfortunately, with Percy_Verence now dead, this may be challenging for Elon as he will need to start a brand-new character. It does however give him the opportunity to document the entire journey and disprove the allegations.

Musk himself has made no announcement of the character’s death and it is unknown whether he will return to the Path of Exile 2 grind.