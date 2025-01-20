Elon Musk’s ex defends his gaming ability amid PoE 2 & Diablo 4 cheating scandal

Elon Musk’s ex-partner Grimes has taken to social media to publicly defend his gaming credentials following allegations that the tech billionaire had his Path of Exile 2 Hardcore account boosted.

It’s been a rough week for X CEO Elon Musk after his status as a gaming god was thrown into question. At one point, Musk was briefly ranked as the best Diablo 4 player in the world but suspicions were aroused following a stream featuring his Hardcore Path of Exile 2 character.

Musk was accused of account sharing to boost his character through the global leaderboard ranks. This led to a very public feud with Twitch streamer Asmongold in which Musk leaked DMs between the two.

With speculation of Musk’s cheating swirling on social media, his ex-partner and co-parent Grimes has now come out in his defense. Claiming to have witnessed Musk’s gaming prowess firsthand, the Canadian musician attempted to put some of the rumors to bed.

Grimes claims Elon Musk is actually good at Diablo 4

“Just for my personal pride, I would like to state that the father of my children was the first American Druid in Diablo to clear Abattoir of Zir and ended that season as best in the USA,” Grimes posted on X. This was in reference to Musk clipping his run of one of Diablo 4’s hardest challenges at the time.

“I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this,” she clarified. In the wake of the Path of Exile 2 boosting drama, Musk’s Diablo 4 play was thrown into question but Grimes’ testimony returns some credibility to the CEO.

It should be noted that she makes no reference to Musk’s Path of Exile 2 play in the post. In fact, when the topic was brought up in the comments, the musician credited the conjecture.

“I respect Elon’s past gaming record but there are reasonable suspicions that he had help with Path of Exile 2,” one user speculated. “I agree,” Grimes replied. At this point, Musk hasn’t offered any credible evidence that his Path of Exile 2 character was entirely self-piloted.

