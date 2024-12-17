Elon Musk warns about gaming on Mars after playing Path of Exile 2 while flying

Elon Musk is warning about the future of gaming on Mars after playing Path of Exile 2 on an airplane through the power of Starlink.

Space X founder Elon Musk isn’t just the world’s wealthiest man; he’s also an avid gamer who became the world’s best Diablo 4 player after clearing a level 150 Pit in under two minutes.

Musk has also proven his skills at Path of Exile 2, with the game even kicking him for being too good. That is to say, he was disconnected for performing too many actions per minute.

On December 17, Musk once again booted up Path of Exile 2, but this time, he was playing from an airplane through the use of Starlink – something he couldn’t help but boast about on X to his 207M followers.

“Played over Starlink in an airplane,” he said along with a clip of his gameplay. “Starlink is so good that you can play real-time video games while airborne!”

This prompted others to ponder about what the limits of Starlink could be and what the future of gaming might look like if Musk is able to carry out his dream of colonizing Mars.

However, Musk doesn’t want people to hold their breath about gaming on the red planet.

Elon Musk warns about gaming on Mars

In response to Elon’s PoE 2 video, a fan responded by theorizing about gaming on Mars, suggesting that Starlink could “connect the world and then beyond.”

Unfortunately, the X owner shut this idea down rather quickly and explained the major flaws with such a concept.

“You can definitely game on Mars, but speed of light means no real-time gaming between Earth and Mars,” he said. “Distance varies from ~4 to ~20 light-minutes.”

This prompted a series of other jokes, with former HotS pro akaface chiming in, “The ping would be insane.”

“Unless we can just run an ethernet cable between the two planets,” another humored.

By the time Mars is colonized, Musk’s planned AI game studio could be pumping out new games.

Back in November, Elon announced that he was starting an AI games studio with the goal of making video games “great again.” He followed this up a day later by hinting at possibly buying Hasbro after expressing disdain over the current state of Dungeons & Dragons.