Elon Musk responds after players use Grok AI to uncover video game secrets

Elon Musk responds after players use Grok AI to uncover video game secretsNintendo
Elon Musk’s AI Grok can be a huge lifesaver for video game players trying to discover secrets by just looking at a screenshot.
Grok has proven to be quite good at analyzing images such as memes, and it turns out, the AI can even make people better at video games.
In a post going viral on X, a user, Luis Batalha, revealed they were having an issue remembering how to get to a secret area in Super Mario Bros World 1-2.
“I had a hazy memory of a secret passage in Super Mario Bros but forgot how to access it,” he explained.
After uploading a photo to Grok and asking how to access the secret, the AI explained the advanced controller movements needed to clip through a block and to a series of pipes to access World -1.
“Grok unlocked the mystery instantly – just from a single photo of the TV!” Batalha exclaimed, thrilled that the AI had come through.
Elon Musk urges players to use AI to beat video games
In response to Grok helping Batalha with his Super Mario Bros problem, Musk urged more players to take advantage of the AI’s image-analyzing capabilities.
“You can upload any image to Grok for analysis, from medical tests to video games!” he excitedly said. “Just tap the + button or paste the image into the entry bar.”
You can upload any image to Grok for analysis, from medical tests to video games!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 2, 2025
Just tap the + button or paste the image into the entry bar. https://t.co/RsvmqBiI67
This isn’t the first time Elon Musk has toyed with AI and video games. Last year, the X owner announced he would be starting his own AI games studio to compete with studios owned by large corporations.
“xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!” Musk said on November 27.
The very next day, Musk teased possibly buying Hasbro to secure the rights to D&D, a franchise he’s expressed concern about the way it’s being handled.