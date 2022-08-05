Elon Musk explains why he wouldn’t make a console to rival Xbox & PS5

In a recent sit-down with the Full Send Podcast, business magnate Elon Musk explained why he has no interest in building a console platform to rival PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Elon Musk’s passion for gaming is no secret. Art from the original Deus Ex once served as his Twitter profile picture, for example.

And earlier this year, the Tesla and SpaceX founder counted among the many who regularly sang the praises of FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.

He’s incorporated gaming into his business as well, enabling gaming features in Tesla vehicles. However, Musk’s interest in the industry stops short of hardware manufacturing.

Elon Musk on why he’s staying out of the console business

While appearing on the August 4 episode of the Full Send Podcast, Musk was asked if he’d consider making his own console.

Musk offered a simple “no” as an answer, before noting that “consoles at this point are all basically PCs.” As such, he’s “not sure if there’s value to be added [by introducing] another console.”

Talk about consoles in Full Send Podcast’s sit-down with Elon Musk begins around the 2:21:50 mark in the following video:

Over the last several years, many companies have learned the hard way that no value lies in trying to compete with the big three – Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony.

Some will recall how the Ouya landed with a thud upon its 2013 market debut. After sitting on the sidelines for roughly three decades, Atari returned with its VCS console in 2021 to no fanfare.

Project CARS creator Slightly Mad Studios once tried entering the mix, too, touting a 4K/60FPS console known as the Mad Box. After Codemaster acquired the studio in late 2019, the Mad Box became nothing but a distant memory.

It makes sense that the likes of Elon Musk would want to avoid any attempts at joining the console market.