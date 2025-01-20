Elon Musk levels up PoE 2 account at Trump’s inauguration after admitting to boosting

Elon Musk’s account-sharing saga took another turn on January 20 when Twitch streamer Quin69 observed the tech billionaire’s PoE character grinding while he was attending Trump’s inauguration.

The world’s richest man has been engaged in a viral gaming saga for weeks now ever since streamers noticed some inconsistencies with Musk’s Path of Exile 2 gameplay.

Despite being a high level, Musk made some noobish mistakes that led many to believe that he was letting someone else level up his account.

After feuding with Asmongold over the allegations, Elon eventually admitted to account sharing in DMs shared by YouTuber NikoWrex.

Now, it seems like Musk isn’t hiding the fact someone else has been playing his account for him, as noted by Quin69, who monitored the Space X founder’s account as he was spotted at Trump’s inauguration.

Elon Musk’s Path of Exile account grinds while he attends Trump’s inauguration

Many big names who supported Donald Trump’s Presidential campaign, including Jake and Logan Pau,l who were in Washington to watch his inauguration.

Musk was also in attendance, caught on camera alongside Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

However, as noted by Quin69, Musk’s Path of Exile account was being played, even while he was present at such a high-profile event.

“Elon, how are you there?” Quin cried as he flicked back and forth from Musk’s character and the live stream. “How are you in Sulphuric Caverns right now, Elon? You’re in a map right now, level 96, but I can see you there.”

In his DMs with NikoWrex, Musk revealed why he ultimately decided to account share, claiming that if he didn’t, it would have been “impossible to beat players in Asia.”

However, Musk’s gaming skills overall haven’t been called into question, with even Asmongold admitting that the X owner is “pretty good.”

Grimes, Musk’s ex-partner, also defended his gaming skills, remarking “the father of my children was the first American Druid in Diablo to clear Abattoir of Zir and ended that season as best in the USA.”

Back in November, Elon also technically became the world’s top Diablo 4 player by clearing a level 150 Pit in under two minutes.