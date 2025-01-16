Elon Musk leaks Amsongold DMs after unfollowing streamer over POE 2 boosting drama

Streaming star Asmongold has responded to Elon Musk unfollowing him amid the drama of the SpaceX boss boosting in Path of Exile 2.

For years, Elon Musk has put his love of gaming out there. In the days of Overwatch’s peak, he regularly spoke about being a Torbjorn main and sinking hours upon hours into Blizzard’s game.

However, in the last few weeks, his skills have come under question. The SpaceX boss claimed to be one of the best Diablo 4 players in the world, even submitting a record-breaking time in one of the game’s hardest battles. However, Helltides has not verified that run and he only sits 54th.

More recently, he’s come under fire for seemingly account sharing with someone else to boost up his level in Path of Exile 2.

Asmongold addresses Elon Musk unfollwing him

A few high-profile players have accused him of being boosted up and taking credit for skills that aren’t totally his. That includes Asmongold who, up until January 15, had been followed by Elon on X/Twitter.

“Elon unfollowed Asmon? He’s probably not happy about the PoE video. There’s no way he played that account,” he said.

“He’ll get over it. Listen, it was so obvious! You cannot get mad at me for bringing this up. Everybody was talking about this, come on man. Come on!”

Elon Musk leaks DMs between them

It didn’t take Musk long to respond after the clip made it’s way to X/Twitter.

“Asmon behaves like a maverick “independent”, but in reality has to ask his boss for permission before he can do anything. He is not his own man,” he said.

Shortly after that, the billionaire revealed messages between himself and Asmon in the past as they spoke about his YouTube editors.

The Tesla boss also said there are “way more receipts where that came from,” indicating he isn’t yet done with the drama.

He has responded to the ongoing boosting drama somewhat too, making jokes about who the person behind his account actually is.