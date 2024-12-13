Elon Musk kicked from Path of Exile 2 for being too good and players are baffled

Elon Musk is already making a name for himself in Path of Exile 2 after dominating Diablo 4’s leaderboards.

Despite being the wealthiest man in the world, the founder of Space X and owning social media platform X, Elon Musk has proven himself to be an elite gamer.

The multi-billionaire made waves back in November after technically becoming the best Diablo 4 player in the world by clearing a level 150 Pit in under two minutes.

Now, he’s bringing his talents to Path of Exile, a game he says belongs in a Hall of Fame – but he’s so good, he’s having trouble being allowed to play.

Article continues after ad

Elon Musk denies using a macro after getting kicked from PoE 2

In a post on X, Elon posted a screenshot of his Path of Exile 2 game where he got a message alerting him that he had been disconnected.

“You have been kicked for performing too many actions too fast,” the notice said.

However, Musk claims that he wasn’t using any software to make the game easier, and was instead just performing a high amount of actions per minute because he’s just extremely skilled.

Article continues after ad

“Wasn’t even using a macro lol,” he joked, prompting a viewer to reply, “They give us like 10+ active skills and don’t expect us to hit the buttons?!”

Article continues after ad

“The penalty for too many clicks/sec is you get executed immediately!” Musk added. “I think this will get patched.”

While Elon hopes that this will be patched, other users were impressed by the X owner’s ability to take to yet another game with ease.

“I really don’t know where you find the hours in the day,” remarked former HotS pro akaface.

“Elon gonna dom the PoE leaderboards too?” someone else chimed in. “Get this man on League of Legends.”

Article continues after ad

Amusingly, Musk has stated he refuses to play LoL, because if he did, “it would damage the space program.”

“You should buy Path of Exile now my spaceman son,” another commented, referencing Elon suggesting that he might buy Hasbro to acquire D&D.

Article continues after ad

In addition to being good at games, Elon has also announced plans to start his own AI game studio to “make video games great again,” but hasn’t revealed any further progress on the project since.