Elon Musk is starting his own AI game studio to make video games “great again”

After a fan asked Elon Musk if he’d consider launching his own game studio, the entrepreneur tweeted that he’d be starting one through xAI.

After a social media user tweeted about the “manipulative bs” of game development, Elon Musk said he’d be starting an AI gaming studio.

“I don’t understand how game developers and game journalism got so ideologically captured. Gamers have always been trolls, anti-greedy corporations, anti-bs,” said X user BillyM2k. “Gamers have always rejected dumb manipulative bs, and can tell when someone is an outsider poser. Why lean into the bs?”

That’s when Musk retweeted the user’s message, adding his announcement: “Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations. xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!” Musk said on Wednesday, November 27.

Elon Musk says applying AI to video games would make for “incredible” gameplay

In October, a fan asked Musk if he ever thought about making his own game studio after coming across gaming platforms “prioritizing pronouns” in gameplay.

Musk eagerly responded: “If there was one thing that would be a fun thing to do, it would be to start a gaming studio. Because I do actually, intrinsically, love video games. And I think if you apply AI to a video game, you could really make it just an incredible video game.

“The problem with the DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) and the woke mind virus is that it kills the art. When you see something that’s forcibly imposed on a game, it kills the art. It kicks you out of the story because you feel you’re being lectured. Let me just enjoy my video games.”

Fans on X were excited about Musk’s decision to launch his own game studio. “We need this so bad, Elon! All the games coming out these last few years SUCK!” exclaimed one.

“Whoa, xAI is now going to make games. Huge,” said another. “This is the way,” added a third.

As of recently, Musk became the number one Diablo 4 player in the world. He was previously ranked within the top 20, but after conquering the Diablo Tier 150 in under two minutes on November 20, he took the world title.