Elon Musk hints at buying Hasbro for D&D after announcing AI game studio

The same day Elon Musk announced he would be starting his own AI game studio to make video games “great again,” he teased purchasing Hasbro to secure the rights to D&D.

Elon Musk may be the world’s wealthiest man, but he’s also an elite gamer, having shockingly become Diablo 4’s best player after setting a world record in the game’s hardest challenge.

On November 27, after hearing a fan complain about “manipulative bs” that goes on in game development, Musk announced plans to change things.

“Too many game studios that are owned by massive corporations,” he said. “xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!”

Now, it seems like Musk has his eyes set on another property and is seeking to change the way it’s run.

Elon Musk toys with buying Hasbro for D&D

Back on November 22, Musk took issue with D&D Product Lead Jason Tondro’s comments in the 40th Anniversary ‘Making of D&D’ book where he distanced himself from the fantasy tabletop game’s creators in the book’s foreward

“Nobody, and I mean nobody, gets to trash E. Gary Gygax and the geniuses who created Dungeons & Dragons,” Musk blasted. “What the f**k is wrong with Hasbro and WoTC?? May they burn in hell.”

A week later, on November 27, X user Ian Miles Cheong posted a screenshot showing Tondro’s response to Musk’s prior concerns.

When addressing Musk’s criticism of the book, Tondro explained that he and others agreed that backlash would come from “progressives and people from underrepresented groups who justly took offense at the language of OD&D.”

However, while he didn’t expect the criticism to come from old-school players like Musk, he dismissed their comments.

“I just don’t take those critiques seriously even now. I consider those people not worth listening to, so I didn’t anticipate their ‘outrage,’” he said.

“How much is Hasbro?” Musk asked.

Although the X owner didn’t elaborate on a potential purchase, if Musk does end up acquiring Hasbro, he would also secure the rights to Transformers, Axis & Allies, Monopoly, Magic The Gathering, and even My Little Pony.

We’ll have to wait and see how this unfolds and if Musk is serious about potentially acquiring the entertainment juggernaut.