Elon Musk finally responds to claims someone else is playing Path of Exile for him

Elon Musk has finally acknowledged allegations that someone else has been playing Path of Exile 2 for him to get him up the ranks… sort of.

The X owner’s gaming skills have come under scrutiny ever since Musk became the world’s top Diablo 4 player after clearing a level 150 Pit in under two minutes.

The drama soon shifted over to Path of Exile 2 in January when Twitch streamer and PoE 2 expert Quin69 reviewed footage of Musk playing the ARPG.

Quin69 found some major issues with Musk’s game knowledge, which seemed odd given his account’s level, leading the streamer to accuse Elon of having someone else play for him.

Asmongold agreed with Quin69’s assessment, even wagering that he’d start streaming on X for a year straight if Elon could prove he played the account to level 97.

Now, on January 15, during a PoE broadcast from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, Musk addressed the allegations and admitted to having a Chinese player level up his account, well, kind of.

Elon Musk admits to PoE account sharing allegations… sort of

During the broadcast, Musk started responding to questions by fans, and pinpointed one asking him to comment about the “Chinese driver of my Path of Exile account.”

According to Musk, who is known to be a bit of a troll at times, he indeed had someone playing on his account for him.

“Yes,” the Space X CEO said. “His name is Yilongma and he’s amazing. I rely on him for everything.”

A clip of Musk’s comments was then posted to the popular X account ‘Autism Capital’ to which he quote-tweeted with additional remarks.

“I love my Chinese alter-ego,” he joked.

While this may not be the response some had hoped for, it seems to indicate that Musk was indeed letting someone else level up his account, but it’s unclear if the same was happening when he was playing Diablo 4.

This revelation comes just months after Musk announced plans to start his own AI games studio to “make video games great again” and later inquired about potentially purchasing Hasbro to acquire the rights to Dungeons & Dragons.

