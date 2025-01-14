Elon Musk slammed for ‘boosting’ in Diablo 4 amid Path of Exile 2 cheating claims

Elon Musk has continued to tweet about his success in Diablo 4, but the allegations that he’s boosted his account continue to swirl.

The billionaire is a big fan of Diablo 4 with his account being recognized as one of the best in the world. However, Musk has never been able to escape the accusation that he’s cheated by boosting his account by manipulating account sharing. Something he’s also been accused of doing in Path of Exile 2.

Since Path of Exile 2 was released on early access in December 2024, Elon Musk’s relationship with the game has been complicated, to say the least. After narrowly escaping a ban soon after it was released for allegedly cheating, Musk has gone on to build a high-level character and even livestream his sessions.

However, eagle-eyed players noticed inconsistencies between Musk’s build and his playstyle. The tech billionaire also appeared to have gaps in his knowledge when it came to the game’s mechanics, especially where endgame was concerned.

Musk has continued to brag about his ability to play Diablo 4 at a high level, claiming to have “learned lessons from speedrunning” the game on “max difficulty”. However, other players remain skeptical as to whether Musk really has managed to accomplish this, or if he had help.

“Truly Pathetic”

Path of Exile 2 streamer Quin69 had previously accused Musk of hiring someone to pilot his account. This is when account sharing is used to allow someone else to play and handle the hard parts, so another player can log in and just enjoy the character.

Quin responded to the brag, reiterating the allegation about Diablo 4, and calling Musk’s tweet “truly pathetic.”

The streamer Asmongold has also expressed his suspicions about Musk’s Path of Exile 2 character, going as far as to challenge the Tesla owner to prove his experience is genuine.

While the evidence against Musk is growing, with streamers like Quin69 making a powerful and well-argued case, it’s unknown if the allegations are true.

So far, Elon Musk has ignored the allegations against him but continues to stream the games and talk about them on X (Twitter).