Elon Musk accused of faking his success on Path of Exile 2

Twitch streamer Quin69 has accused Elon Musk of only pretending to be a top Path of Exile player, claiming that the billionaire is letting a better player do the heavy lifting.

Elon Musk is well known for his love of ARPGS like Diablo 4 and has held streams where he plays the games live while discussing his other ventures.

With Path of Exile 2 establishing itself as a competitor to Diablo 4, Musk has now turned his attention to that and has been streaming it too.

However, Path of Exile streamer Quin69 has claimed there’s something off about Musk’s streams and that while the tech mogul is playing as a high-level character, he sometimes plays the game like a less-experienced player.

Musk could be letting a more experienced player do the grinding

Quin69 believes that Musk is potentially paying someone else to “pilot his account” and is taking advantage of account sharing to let another player do all the difficult parts of the game and level the character.

This way, Musk can play at his leisure while taking the credit for the account’s success when on stream.

Quin69 said, “I don’t believe it’s his default character. I think he’s got a default fully piloted, bro. I think he gets someone to pilot the account fully, and then he just logs in and plays every now and then.”

“In every stream, he just sits there with loads of background noise and talks about AI, dogecoin and then he logs out. I genuinely think he was playing D4, he was addicted, just now he clearly has no idea.”

He continued, “100% someone plays an account for him. He just logs in to do a map every now and then. That’s why there’s a tab called Elon’s Map and why he has no clue how to activate the Atlas.”

A Path of Exile expert, Quin69’s evidence for his accusation is that Musk doesn’t appear to understand the endgame mechanics of PoE 2 when playing, telegraphing his lack of skill, knowledge, and experience with how he interacts with the game.

He explained, “He’s running past Chaos Orbs. He literally has no idea what he’s doing. This is straight-up account sharing. He was just clicking the map repeatedly. He was clearly not eligible to access that map. That was giga-suss.”

Quin69 conceded that Musk does appear to have some knowledge of the game, but that he’s unlikely to be an endgame player, saying, “He’s clearly played and understands the mechanics though, but you’re not playing to this point in the game and leaving Chaos Orbs on the ground.”

Quin69 Some viewers accused Quin69 of being envious of Musk.

“It’s just cringe”

Some of Musk’s supporters accused Quin69 of simply being envious of the billionaire, but a Reddit thread of Path of Exile players mostly agreed that Musk isn’t as skilled at the game as he makes out, supporting Quin69’s view.

After watching more of Elon’s stream, Quin69 expressed his thoughts on the accusation and questioned why Musk would do this.

He said, “It would be so much cooler if he was just in the campaign just kind of learning the game. I’d relate to that so much more. What pisses me off is he was in that Joe Rogan podcast just bragging about how he was the best, but clearly he’s getting his shit piloted. He’s passing it off like he is playing when he’s clearly not anywhere near as good as he says.”

“Who is he convincing? Why does he need to do this? He’s killing the fun of the game for himself and for what? To just say he’s good at the game? It’s just cringe. You shouldn’t feel the need to just lie like that. Maybe you trick really brain-dead people, but what does that do? What’s the point of that?”

Of course, we can’t say for certain if Quin69 is correct in his claims or if Musk is genuinely a skilled, but inconsistent, Path of Exile 2 player, but future streams could be telling.

