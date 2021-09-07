Elder Scrolls Online Servers Down: How long is ESO maintenance?

The Elder Scrolls Online servers are down. Here’s for how long and what you need to know.

In a tweet earlier today, Bethesda Support confirmed that the European and North American servers for The Elder Scrolls Online would be offline for six hours while the company added an essential patch.

The game is no stranger to long periods of maintenance, with previous patches taking over four hours to add. This downtime will only impact those playing The Elder Scrolls Online on PC and Mac.

Console users will be unaffected. Those playing on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S should be able to game normally without any interruption in service. This also includes those playing the game through Xbox Game Pass.

ℹ️ The @TESOnline North American and European PC/Mac megaservers will be offline for patch maintenance from 4:00AM EDT / 8:00 UTC to 10:00AM EDT / 14:00 UTC. #ESO — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) September 7, 2021

Why are The Elder Scrolls Online’s servers down?

Bethesda has not gone into details about what the lengthy maintenance will be adjusting. It looks like we’ll need to wait for the patch notes for a full breakdown of what has changed.

The most recent update to The Elder Scrolls Online was its Blackwood Chapter. This was released back in June and provided players with a new area to explore and a selection of quests.

The Enhanced Edition of the game was also released in June on the Xbox Series X|S and PS5. This was largely the same game as before, just with higher resolution and frame rate capabilities.

The good news is that Elder Scrolls Online maintenance has already begun. So those still sleeping soundly may miss it entirely. Bethesda has said that the maintenance started at 1 am PT, 4 am ET, 9 am GMT and 10 am CEST.

This means that the maintenance should end at 7 am PT, 10 am ET, 3 pm GMT, and 4 pm CEST respectively.

Those looking forward to The Elder Scrolls 6 may be spending a lot more time with TESO in recent months. The wait for our next solo adventure in Tamriel has become a long one, but TESO still offers many players the hit they need.