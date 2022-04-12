Elder Scrolls Online High Isle: Release date, trailer, & everything we know

High Isle is the next expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online. Here’s everything we now about our next location in Tamriel.

Unlike their numbered counterparts, The Elder Scrolls Online is an MMO that makes use of the entire continent of Tamriel rather than just a particular province of it. Morrowind, Skyrim, and even the plains of Oblivion have featured in the game at some point. Soon, players will be able to visit High Isle, the next expansion in ZeniMax Media’s successful open-world MMO and part of The Legacy of the Bretons collection of updates.

For those uninitiated in the geography of Tamriel, High Isle is one of the Systres, a set of Islands southwest of Hammerfell. The region is unexplored as far as Elder Scrolls games go. It’s also home to the Bretons, so expect some Game of Thrones style knights and culture. Here’s everything we know about High Isle, the next expansion of the Elder Scrolls Online.

Does High Isle have a release date?

The High Isle expansion will be released on June 6, 2022, for PC. It will then release on June 21, 2022, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

ESO High Isle trailers

You can check out the High Isle trailer below:

High Isle gameplay features

The story of the expansion will involve a war between the High Isle itself and its neighboring islands. The player will be part of a coalition involving the game’s 3 major factions who are trying to end the conflict. However, they will come up against a new enemy called the Ascendant Order.

High Isle will introduce two new regions for players to explore, this includes High Isle and a nearby island known as Amenos. A new card-based minigame will also be introduced, this will be called Tales of Tribute.

Two brand new companion characters known as Ember and Isobel will be introduced. Ember is a Khajit and favors spell-casting, she’ll also turn a blind-eye if you’re a morally grey character. Isobel however is Breton knight in training and will expect you to be as honorable as she is.

The Dreadsail Reef Trial will be added to the game with the High Isle expansion. This involves a team of 12 battling the fearsome Dreadsail Reef pirates in a brand new dungeon.

So that’s everything we know about High Isle in The Elder Scrolls Online. If you’re looking for more ESO content, check out our other ESO news on our dedicated page.