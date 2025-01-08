Elder Scrolls 6 just passed a huge milestone but it’s the worst one yet

The Elder Scrolls 6 just passed a huge milestone online, though it’s the worst one yet as patient fans have been kept waiting for a staggering stretch of time.

Skyrim released on November 11, 2011. The game of the year winner raised the bar for open world games as Bethesda snagged dozens of awards for its triumphant sequel. Ever since, players have been eager to see what’s next.

Rather than holding fire until concrete plans were in place, Bethesda surprised the gaming community with a big reveal much earlier than anticipated. Elder Scrolls 6 was announced on June 10, 2018.

This reveal came 2,403 days after Skyrim hit store shelves. Now, as of January 7, 2025, it’s been 2, 403 days since Elder Scrolls 6 was shown off, as one Reddit user first posited.

That’s right, it’s been just as long since the sixth entry was revealed as between the fifth game’s debut. Closing in on seven years, it remains to be seen when Bethesda might next discuss the highly anticipated follow-up.

When will we see Elder Scrolls 6 again?

Given it’s now been such an inordinate amount of time since the reveal of Elder Scrolls 6, at least compared to all other Bethesda game reveals over the years, fans have been left to ponder just when we might hear news of the sequel again.

In the interim, developers have certainly been keeping busy. Starfield, the studio’s first new IP in 25 years, took up a big chunk of that time. Early development began at the tail end of 2015 after Fallout 4’s release, with full-scale production ongoing until its 2023 release.

While the game is now out in the wild, it’s not quite done. DLC is still in the works as are various large-scale updates to smoothen out the experience. There have also been plenty of rumblings about a PS5 port in the works too.

Moreover, game director Todd Howard has been kept busy by his work as executive producer on both the Fallout TV series along with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The former is in the midst of production on its second season while the latter has only just released.

As a result, it could still be quite some time before Elder Scrolls 6 is ready to be shown off again. Given most of the studio has been toiling away on Starfield and Howard’s efforts have been focused elsewhere, Elder Scrolls 6 could very well still be a number of years out.