Elden Ring DLC’s strongest weapon is a Perfume Bottle that eviscerates bosses

A humble Perfume Bottle is quickly proving itself to be Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree’s most powerful weapon as it chews through bosses.

In the lead-up to Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, we all got a little excited when FromSoftware started revealing the eight new weapon types. New Great Katanas that are an homage to Monster Hunter, martial arts for hand-to-hand showdowns, and more got the hype train moving.

Of course, many players were likely taking notes on which had the potential to break the game. There’s a particularly busted sorcery that has a shot at the crown but we didn’t expect this latest discovery.

One of the new Perfume Bottles may just take the top spot for Elden Ring Shadow of the Ertree’s strongest weapon. The Lightning Perfume Bottle or, more specifically, its Ash of War is annihilating some of Elden Ring’s toughest bosses.

As seen with the Fire Giant above, the Rolling Sparks Ash of War on the Lightning Perfume Bottle deals an absurd amount of damage. The build being used is a product of YouTuber Syrobe (first shared by PC Gamer) who explains an exploit with the weapon.

Ordinarily, the Rolling Sparks Ash of War sends out a series of perfume clouds in a straight line that explodes and deals damage within individual hitboxes. However, aiming it at the ground concentrates all those explosions in a single area and melts through a boss’s health bar.

Keeping things spoiler-free, Syrobe even alleged that they had toppled Shadow of the Erdtree’s challenging final boss in just 13 seconds. Seeing how easily this Perfume Bottle handled the Fire Giant, we’re inclined to believe them.

This is fantastic news for players who just want to get through the DLC as quickly as possible. If you’re looking for a challenge, however, we have guides on how to beat all the new bosses introduced in Shadow of the Erdtree without this particular weapon.