Elden Ring character classes guide: Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Bloody Wolf

Elden Ring has several starting character classes to suit every playstyle. While not all of them have been revealed yet, here’s each of the starting classes from the Elden Ring beta explained.

Like most RPGs, Elden Ring has a variety of character classes that players can choose from at the start of the game. While some deviation and customization is possible after the initial choice, these classes generally dictate that character’s path for the rest of the game.

Whether that character is a battle-hardened armored knight or a spell-slinging sorcerer, the chosen starting class gives every player the best start on their Elden Ring journey.

Since the Elden Ring beta began, we’ve seen several starting character classes in action. More will be included in the final game, but from what we’ve seen so far, we’ve created a breakdown of every available Elden Ring character class. We’ll also update this guide with more information as more classes are unveiled by FromSoftware.

Elden Ring character classes: What’s different?

As most people already know, Elden Ring is the latest entry in FromSoftware’s ‘Souls’ series, serving as a spiritual successor to Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls (1-3), and Bloodborne. While the game is the start of a new franchise and universe, it bears much resemblance to what’s come before, including starting character classes.

However, there are some differences to previous Souls games this time around which could even stump Souls veterans. When it comes to Elden Rings character classes, certain terms and skills now mean something different from what they meant in earlier games.

Known character classes in Elden Ring

There are 5 character classes available in the beta. Here’s an explanation of each:

Enchanted Knight

The Enchanted Knight class has been one of the most popular during the Elden Ring beta. It’s an interesting mix between the classic Souls Knight and Sorcerer classes, melding them into one to encourage a varied playstyle.

Those wanting to dabble in melee and magic as a battlemage will be most drawn to this class. It will also allow players to experiment with both play styles and gear their build around which suits them best.

An excellent class for players who are new to Souls games.

Bloody Wolf

This is a class for seasoned Souls players or those that enjoy tank-like builds. The Bloody Wolf resembles the Strength-based builds of Dark Souls, equipped with heavy armor and large swords.

However, the build uses little else, ignoring magic, faith, and dexterity in favor of pure physical dominance with a large health pool. While the starting class has been made with veteran Souls players in mind, new players who enjoy tank builds in RPGs will find a lot to like here.

Champion

The Champion is equipped with light armor and a large axe, they are berserker-like warriors who hit hard up close but also use magic to blast enemies from a distance. In some ways, the Champion borrows elements from all the other classes, allowing the player to tailor them as they see fit.

They aren’t suited to heavy armor as they value maneuverability, but they make up for it with a large health pool and rare strength. The class risks becoming a Jack of all trades and a master of none in the wrong hands, but players that find their groove with the Champion are likely to create an effective build in PvE and PvP.

Warrior

The Warrior is a dexterity build in Elden Ring. In previous Souls games such as Demon’s Souls and the Dark Souls trilogy, the Warrior class was associated with strength and vitality. The sort of class that would swing a two-handed axe with Barbarian-themed armor.

However, in Elden Ring, the Warrior class is now more associated with more roguelike qualities such as curved swords and bows. This is a class that typically moves quickly in medium armor, attacking enemies with a range of melee and projectile-based attacks.

The Warrior doesn’t have as much health as some of the other classes and their combat style is based around agility and skill. It’s a risky starting class for beginners to Elden Ring, but the rewards follow in time.

Prophet

The Prophet is essentially a faith-based mage in Elden Ring, specializing in Incantations to either buff themselves and allies or to damage and curse enemies. Incantations are similar to Miracles from earlier Souls games and work a little differently from standard sorcery.

As far as gear is concerned, the Prophet will wear light armor to stay mobile and will generally avoid close combat. They will also have limited health, making them vulnerable to strength-based opponents. However, from a distance the Prophet is deadly, and the hard part is getting close to them.

Wretch

Every Souls game has a ‘naked’ starting class. One where the player character has a broken weapon, no weapon at all, limited stats, and starts the game wearing nothing but a loincloth. In Elden Ring, this is the Wretch character class.

This class is for seasoned players who want to make the game as challenging as possible. Elden Ring’s director, Hidetaka Miyazaki has even cautioned new players against using this class in their first run – it would be wise to listen to him.

Further Elden Ring starting classes

There are also a further 6 known character classes in Elden Ring, although the details of each and how they will play is a mystery at present.

We’ll be sure to update this guide when we know more about the following Elden Ring character classes:

Vagabond

Bandit

Astrologer

Samurai

Prisoner

Hero

