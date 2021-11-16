Pokemon Go’s Ed Sheeran collaboration: Everything we know

Ed Sheeran has teased that he is collaborating with Pokemon Go, but there’s still a lot of questions to be answered about how this one will play out. Here’s everything we know so far.

Pokemon Go is no stranger to creating new and exciting events for players to enjoy, and the Pokemon Company at large are certainly not afraid to go after the biggest collaborations.

Working with Oreo to make exclusive cookies and with Post Malone for the Pokemon 25 celebration, the franchise has remained a zeitgeist for fans of all ages, especially throughout 2021.

And now, with a teased collaboration with Ed Sheeran on the horizon, they look to keep the momentum rolling.

Ed Sheeran x Pokemon Go: Everything we know

As of the time of this article’s publication, all we have are a couple of tweets from both Ed Sheeran and the official Pokemon Go account claiming that some sort of collaboration is on the horizon soon.

Ed Sheeran originally tweeted a graphic with a cryptic “Coming soon.. x #PokemonGOxEdSheeran” attached to it.

The Pokemon Go account simply quote retweeted the original post with some equally cryptic eye emojis.

This collaboration is unique in that it is exclusively branded for Pokemon Go, rather than Pokemon at-large. This could mean a litany of different things for the Pokemon mobile game that rarely has such a collaboration.

And while the confetti flying in the air in-game is to celebrate the defeating of Team Rocket and to mark the end of the Festival of Lights, could it also be to ring in Ed Sheeran?

Only time will tell. But one thing is for certain, this will be a massive event for the Niantic mobile game.

As more information about the event comes to light, we will update this article. Stay tuned for more Pokemon Go news and updates in the meantime!