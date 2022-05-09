EA unveils Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth RPG, but there’s a catch

Electronic Arts has announced a new Lord of the Rings game is in development, called Heroes of Middle-Earth.

The publisher has launched various licensed video games since The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was released in 2002, though there has been a drought in recent times.

The last Middle Earth game came out in 2009, The Lord of the Rings: Conquest, meaning the next title has been 15 years in the making.

EA Capital Games will be working on the project in Sacramento, California, which has been described as a “collectible role-playing game.” The studio is also responsible for Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, another successful collectible RPG title for mobile.

This will be a landmark launch for Electronic Arts, as it’s the “ first mobile game developed by EA, inspired by storylines, locations, characters, and lore from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit literary works.”

According to a press release, the first Lord of the Rings licensed mobile game will be heading to selected regions for beta testing in Summer 2022.

Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Arts, added: “We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games. The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players.

“The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters.”

Characters from The Hobbit prequel series, as well as The Lord of the Rings, will be featured in the Heroes of Middle-Earth.

“We are thrilled to be working with EA once again, this time to bring a mobile game solely inspired by Middle-earth as described in the literary works of JRR Tolkien to its fans,” said Middle-Earth Enterprises Executive, Fredrica Drotos.

“It’s an honor to work with the talented Capital Games team whose knowledge and love of the lore is palpable throughout.”

This isn’t the first Lord of the Rings adaptation on mobile, of course. Jamdat Mobile worked on and published eight different projects on mobile, but the company was acquired by EA in 2006.

Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth has not been given a release date just yet, with more details expected to be posted soon.