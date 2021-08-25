EA SPORTS reportedly working on new MLB game after 14 years

EA SPORTS is back to making MLB games. The company best known for its sports titles stepped away from the world of pro baseball in 2005 after losing out on an exclusive licensing deal. 14 years later, they are soon to be back in the fold.

It has been a long time since we’ve seen an EA-developed baseball game on store shelves, but it looks like fans of the franchise can look forward to its return – though maybe not as soon as they’d like.

According to Sports Gamers Online, EA has entered production on a next-generation baseball game. The company’s last pro baseball effort MVP Baseball 2005 was well received, but after an exclusivity deal was established between the MLB and Take-Two Interactive, the company shifted to making NCAA Baseball games for two years before stepping away from the sport entirely.

While word of a return to the popular series is initially exciting to hear, the reality may be a little disappointing.

Though the game is in development already, it doesn’t seem likely that it will be released anytime in the near future. EA already has a long slate of titles set for release over the next two years.

The company will be re-entering the world of golf in 2022, with NCAA Football following close behind in 2023. While a game similar to MVP Baseball could fill in the team’s 2024 slot, there’s no guarantee of that happening. After all, the game could still fall apart in the development cycle.

Regardless, seeing EA return to their lost gold mine of sports titles is an exciting development for any fan who grew up during the company’s heyday.

It’s still early on in the process, but maybe if the fans get to talking about the title, they can will it to the finish line.