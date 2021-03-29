EA Sports PGA Tour release date: New features, golf courses, trailer - Dexerto

EA have announced that their ‘next generation’ of golfing video games will soon arrive with EA Sports PGA Tour. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

As part of a new long-term deal signed with the PGA Tour, EA Sports are returning to golf with a brand new game for next-gen consoles. It’s built on the EA Frostbite engine and will utilize the latest technology for an “immersive” experience.

The new game will allow golf fans to build their virtual career and experience the sights, sounds, and thrills of the PGA Tour including a number of iconic events like The Players Championship, the FedExCup Playoffs, and plenty more.

Advertisement

EA Sports PGA Tour release date

As the game is still in development, there’s currently no release schedule in sight for EA Sports PGA Tour.

EA said in a press release that a release date announcement will arrive “in the coming months”, so there hopefully shouldn’t be too long to wait. We’ll keep this page updated as soon as anything gets revealed.

Ea Sports PGA Tour features

In the new EA Sports game, avid golfers will be able to build their own virtual careers and work their way through the world of the PGA Tour. So far, The Players Championship and the FedExCup Playoffs have been announced, with more news expected to arrive soon.

Advertisement

“Our team of passionate golf fans is meticulously recreating the world’s top courses such as Pebble Beach, and we can’t wait to give fans the opportunity to compete on some of the most iconic PGA TOUR courses and win the FedExCup,” said Cam Weber, EA SPORTS EVP and GM.

⛳️We’re back in the game… Follow the official @EASPORTSPGATOUR account for more info pic.twitter.com/nfIX1ch7eY — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) March 29, 2021

As you’d probably expect from a high-profile golf game, EA Sports PGA Tour will feature many of the sport’s best courses, including Pebble Beach, as well as the option to play as – or against – some of the world’s most famous professional golfers.

Read More: Everything we know about Halo Infinite

One pro who won’t be appearing in the game, though, is Tiger Woods. He appeared as the face of EA Sports’ famous golfing series for over a decade until 2013, but recently signed an exclusive deal with 2K Games for their own PGA Tour franchise.

Advertisement

Is there a trailer yet?

As the game is still in development and no release date has been announced, there are no trailers or even any screenshots of EA Sports PGA Tour yet.

EA have promised that more news will be announced in the coming weeks, with a launch date expected soon, so check back soon as we’ll keep this page updated with all the latest information you need.