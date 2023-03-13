Will EA SPORTS FC have Women’s Ultimate Team mode? Everything we know

A fresh leak has claimed that EA SPORTS FC will include a Women’s Ultimate Team mode once FIFA 23’s cycle is done. Here’s what we know so far.

Over the last few years, the women’s side of FIFA games has been growing exponentially. EA SPORTS started out by adding a select few international teams back in FIFA 16, but in the seven years since then, Sam Kerr has become the first female athlete to grace the cover, and there are multiple official women’s leagues in the game.

Even though the FIFA 23 cycle is winding down, the UEFA Women’s Champions League and National Women’s Soccer League – the US’s premier Women’s league – have both been added to the game.

However, as we gear up for the FIFA name to be replaced by EA SPORTS FC, it looks like the women’s game could be taking an even bigger leap forward.

Will there be a Women’s Ultimate Team in EA SPORTS FC 24?

Shortly after the addition of the UWCL and NWSL, a number of leakers claimed that a Women’s Ultimate Team mode will feature in EAS FC 24.

There’s nothing confirmed just yet, with leakers just circulating an image of what appears to be the logo. Unsurprisingly, it seems as if the mode, which would be separate from the version fans have been playing since 2009, would be called WUT – Women’s Ultimate Team – just like we have FUT now.

Obviously, FUT is going to have to change in the new game, given that the FIFA branding is going away, so we’ll likely just see it called UT.

It wouldn’t be the first EA SPORTS title to feature Women’s players in Ultimate Team, though. This year’s installment of NHL Hockey made it possible for players to use female athletes in national team lineups.

This means the football game would follow on that path, but would also likely add club cards as well as national team cards – seeing as EA has the rights to the teams, leagues, and tournaments already.

We’ll just have to wait for more details though, so keep checking back for more.