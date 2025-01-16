EA Sports confirms annual release cycle for College Football

After College 25 shattered expectations and broke records, fans weren’t sure if EA Sports would follow the same release schedule as other sports sim titles, but it officially will be released every year.

College Football 25 marked the long-awaited revival of a beloved franchise 11 years in the making. The series was initially discontinued after NCAA 14 due to legal issues surrounding the game using the name and likeness of unpaid college athletes.

The highly anticipated return paid dividends. In December 2024, College Football 25 became the all-time best-selling Sports video game in US history.

So, it shouldn’t be surprising that EA wants to repeat that same success with a new installment in 2025.

EA confirmed that College Football 26 will be released this summer. For reference, College Football 25 launched on July 19. That doesn’t mean this year’s game will be released on that same date, but EA usually releases games on the same schedule.

EA FC is a good example of this, as 24 was released on September 22, and 25 came out on the 27th.

Despite glowing reviews, fans in the comment section made it abundantly clear what they want improved in College Football 26.

“Add FCS and high school for the road to glory just like it was in ‘14, and some type of stadium builder for current schools! I can’t stand reorganizing G5 schools to P5, and they have a 20k capacity,” one player suggested.

In NCAA 14, every bowl and national championship won in Dynasty went into a trophy case, and all of the previous seasons’ stats were available. However, College Football did not carry over that feature, and players want it back to help contribute to the game mode’s storyline.

“Please add a trophy case and record stats for each year of a dynasty, I hate that they don’t save that,” a second user argued.

EA released multiple updates to improve the sim logic and scheduling issues in College Football, but players still want more Dynasty changes.

“Can you please make it so scheduling in an online dynasty is normal? I ant even make a custom schedule,” a third commenter claimed.

Road to Glory was also flamed for being a “disappointing” game mode because of a flawed upgrade system, inability to select plays, and inconsistent substitutions. In saying that, most fans loved the long-awaited return and are excited for more.