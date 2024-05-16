EA Sports College Football 25 release date and cover athletes revealed

After a three-year wait, EA Sports confirmed a mid-July release date for College Football 25, which will feature three superstars on its standard cover.

On May 16, EA Sports released launch details for College Football 25, three years after first unveiling plans to jump back into NCAA football games. It’ll mark the first college football game for the publisher in over a decade — and fans won’t have to wait long.

The publisher confirmed that EA Sports College Football 25 will be released on July 19, 2024.

This will be the first official simulation college football game for EA since NCAA Football 2014 in 2013. Per EA Sports, the title will only be available on next-gen consoles — PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S — and feature 134 FBS schools.

Article continues after ad

The last NCAA Football game featured a University of Michigan star in Denard Robinson on the cover, and College Football 25 will do the same. Michigan star Donovan Edwards will be featured on the standard and deluxe edition covers alongside Texas Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers and Colorado standout Travis Hunter.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Speaking of the honor, Edwards told EA, “EA Sports games are legendary and to see myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal. It’s a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA Sports college football game and keep the tradition going.”

Article continues after ad

Edwards, Ewers, and Hunter are just three of thousands of current athletes who will be incorporated into the game, per EA senior vice president and group GM Daryl Holt. Athletes were given the chance to opt-in, allowing EA to use their names and likenesses for financial compensation.

Pre-orders for the first college football video game since 2013 are now live. Football fans can purchase the standard, deluxe, or the special MVP Bundle. The MVP package comes with both EA Sports College Football 25 and Madden 25, three days of early access for both games, and other bonuses.

EA Sports confirmed that the title’s first trailer and additional details will be released on May 17.

Article continues after ad