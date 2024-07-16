EA Sports College Football 25 is finally here, but how many players are logging into EA’s grand return to the franchise?

EA’s latest sports title, College Football 25, has finally launched after spending over three years in development, and many more with the series on ice. The new game is now available for early access and will be released worldwide on July 19, 2024.

The new game is part of the EA Sports College Football series and is the first title in the franchise to launch since NCAA Football 14 dropped back in 2013.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports College Football 25 features over 10,000 players across the college football scene in the United States, as well as real-world stadiums and more.

Despite only being in early access, the new title is already making waves and amassing huge numbers across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

So, what’s the current status of College Football 25’s player count? Will it continue to grow in popularity after its big launch, or will it fade away in the coming months? Let’s delve into what we know.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

EA has yet to reveal any official player count details; however, the game’s matchmaking menu includes a total count figure that, at the time of writing, we will be using as a measurement.

Just hours after College Football 25 entered early access, one player posted on X that the game already had over 600,000 players online.

For comparison’s sake, this makes it a more-concurrently played game on July 15 than even the biggest industry juggernauts on Steam like GTA 5 and Counter-Strike 2.

Article continues after ad

Given the game is still in its early access period, there’s every chance this number continues to climb with the full release.

With the return of the beloved series, however, the high player count already poses problems for EA, with servers struggling to meet the demands.

As such, be sure to check out Dexerto’s College Football 25 server guide to ensure the game is up and running before deciding to boot up the game and join in on the fun.

Article continues after ad