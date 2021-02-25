 EA says Respawn has full control over making Titanfall 3 or not - Dexerto
EA says Respawn has full control over making Titanfall 3 or not

Published: 25/Feb/2021 10:59

by Calum Patterson
Titanfall and Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment

Titanfall 3

As dedicated Titanfall fans wait impatiently for any kind of update on a third game in the series, EA have said that it’s entirely up to Respawn what games they make – whether it’s Titanfall 3 or anything else.

Titanfall 2, the 2016 sequel, has been praised widely as one of the best multiplayer games of the decade, despite a middling sales performance, generally blamed on a very congested release period.

In 2019, Respawn revealed their next game – Apex Legends – would be a battle royale set in the Titanfall universe, but very clearly not a third entry in the main series.

Understandably, this disappointed Titanfall fans immensely, and despite the massive success of Apex Legends (which surpassed all expectations), Titanfall 3 is still a hopeful pipe dream for many fans.

No plans for Titanfall 3 confirmed by Respawn 2
Respawn Entertainment
With its Steam release, Titanfall 2 saw a surge in new players.

EA responds to Titanfall 3 rumors

Speaking to IGN, EA’s Chief studios officer Laura Miele has said that whether Titanfall 3 comes or not is entirely up to Respawn Entertainment.

“Apex takes place in the Titanfall world and the Respawn team is incredibly proud of that legacy and brand,” Miele said.

“[Respawn] will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall,” she continued. “I don’t believe in directing or telling games teams what to create, it has to come from the player community, and the inspiration and motivation of developers.”

Apex Legends dev on Titanfall possibility

So, what has Respawn said about a potential Titanfall 3? Well, on Twitter, Chad Grenier, game director on Apex Legends, has given fans a glimmer of hope.

Responding to a fan asking if Chad would like to develop Titanfall 3, Grenier said, “Yes! Loved Titanfall 2, campaign was a blast creating. I think there are a lot of people who would love a sequel, or never experienced 1 & 2.

“I love Apex too though, and it’s still growing strong! Who knows what the future will hold.”

There are no guarantees then, and for the time being, Respawn’s full attention is on Apex Legends. After all, the battle royale has been going from strength-to-strength, releasing on Switch in March and then mobile later in 2021.

As for Titanfall, it’s certainly not off the table, but we’re not expecting any big announcements anytime soon. Earlier in January, it was revealed via a job listing that Respawn are working on a totally new IP.

CS:GO

IEM Katowice 2021 quarterfinals preview

Published: 24/Feb/2021 18:21 Updated: 25/Feb/2021 9:22

by Andrew Amos
ESL

IEM Katowice Sponsored Thrive

IEM Katowice 2021 has already served up some amazing matchups, and now the quarterfinals are upon us. With CIS supremacy sweeping the CS:GO server, Astralis stand as the lone force to try and stave the three Russian squads away.

Six teams have qualified for the playoffs at IEM Katowice 2021, and four of them are from CIS. Gambit, Natus Vincere, and Virtus.pro are hungry for quarterfinals success, while Spirit awaits one of them in the semifinals.

It’s put more pressure now, more than ever, onto two stalwarts of their respective scenes ⁠— Denmark’s (and Europe’s) Astralis, and North America’s Liquid. The latter looks reinvigorated with Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo in the squad, while the former are struggling to reach their peak online.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, let’s take a look at the two quarterfinals ⁠— Gambit vs Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro vs Astralis ⁠— and what you should expect.

Gambit vs Natus Vincere

The battle for CIS supremacy will reign on in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice when Gambit takes on Natus Vincere. This has been a historically Na’Vi-sided matchup, to the surprise of absolutely no one.

Gambit went on a lower-bracket tear to make it to the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice, and they won’t let their rivals stand in their way. Young gun Dmitry ‘sh1ro’ Sokolov is really trying to make a name for himself as CS:GO’s next big AWPer, trying to reach the heights of idols like Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Vastyliev.

Natus Vincere Socios s1mple

Seeing the two face off will be a treat in this quarterfinal, but don’t expect the reigning champions to take it easy. Na’Vi are really finding their stride now, and despite losing to Team Liquid to find themselves in this position, you can’t keep them down for long.

Denis ‘electronic’ Sharipov and s1mple are bouncing off each other better than ever, and it really feels like a repeat of IEM Katowice 2020 is on the cards. Na’Vi didn’t make it easy for themselves there in groups, before proceeding to demolish Liquid, Astralis, and G2 Esports without dropping a single map in playoffs.

Gambit’s going to have to be prepared for a Na’Vi they’ve never faced before. It’s the biggest stage this matchup has happened on, and while the potential for an upset is there, you’d have to back Na’Vi to finish strong at Katowice.

Virtus.pro vs Astralis

Virtus.pro and Astralis marks the first rematch of the StarLadder Major Berlin 2019 final. Back then, Astralis were decimating anyone in their patch, and VP (then Avangar) were collateral as the Danes took home their fourth major. However, it’s funny how things change in 18 months.

Astralis’ experimentation with six and seven-man rosters has led nowhere, and with the core five back together, they’ve been struggling to get back into gear. Virtus.pro, on the other hand, has started 2021 on fire with a win at cs_summit 7 (where Astralis didn’t play).

One also has to look at how far Virtus.pro has come since then. “Jame Time” might still be the slogan, but everyone from Timur ‘buster’ Tulepov to Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Galinskis have been pulling their weight. The team isn’t as reliant on Jame’s AWP to win as they once were, and he’s taken to the IGL role like a fish to water.

If there is one time where Virtus.pro could get their revenge, it’s now. VP have taken down Vitality and FURIA ⁠— two of the best teams in the world ⁠— to get here, and Astralis have been hot and cold to start off the year. The tournament remaining online likely doesn’t help Astralis either.

However, you can never count out the Danes. Much like Gambit vs Natus Vincere, the real big ticket matchup will be Jame vs Nicolai ‘device’ Reedtz. The AWPers will once again prove to be the deciding factor in this matchup, and if history is anything to go by, it should be explosive.

