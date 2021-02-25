EA says Respawn has full control over making Titanfall 3 or not - Dexerto

As dedicated Titanfall fans wait impatiently for any kind of update on a third game in the series, EA have said that it’s entirely up to Respawn what games they make – whether it’s Titanfall 3 or anything else.

Titanfall 2, the 2016 sequel, has been praised widely as one of the best multiplayer games of the decade, despite a middling sales performance, generally blamed on a very congested release period.

In 2019, Respawn revealed their next game – Apex Legends – would be a battle royale set in the Titanfall universe, but very clearly not a third entry in the main series.

Understandably, this disappointed Titanfall fans immensely, and despite the massive success of Apex Legends (which surpassed all expectations), Titanfall 3 is still a hopeful pipe dream for many fans.

EA responds to Titanfall 3 rumors

Speaking to IGN, EA’s Chief studios officer Laura Miele has said that whether Titanfall 3 comes or not is entirely up to Respawn Entertainment.

“Apex takes place in the Titanfall world and the Respawn team is incredibly proud of that legacy and brand,” Miele said.

“[Respawn] will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall,” she continued. “I don’t believe in directing or telling games teams what to create, it has to come from the player community, and the inspiration and motivation of developers.”

Apex Legends dev on Titanfall possibility

So, what has Respawn said about a potential Titanfall 3? Well, on Twitter, Chad Grenier, game director on Apex Legends, has given fans a glimmer of hope.

Responding to a fan asking if Chad would like to develop Titanfall 3, Grenier said, “Yes! Loved Titanfall 2, campaign was a blast creating. I think there are a lot of people who would love a sequel, or never experienced 1 & 2.

“I love Apex too though, and it’s still growing strong! Who knows what the future will hold.”

There are no guarantees then, and for the time being, Respawn’s full attention is on Apex Legends. After all, the battle royale has been going from strength-to-strength, releasing on Switch in March and then mobile later in 2021.

As for Titanfall, it’s certainly not off the table, but we’re not expecting any big announcements anytime soon. Earlier in January, it was revealed via a job listing that Respawn are working on a totally new IP.