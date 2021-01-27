Logo
EA reveals dev plans for Skate 4 with new Full Circle studio

Published: 27/Jan/2021 17:20

by Tanner Pierce
Electronic Arts has announced that it has formed a brand new development studio titled Full Circle and that they will be focused solely on the upcoming untitled Skate game, which most people assume to be Skate 4, that was announced last year during EA Play.

If you were excited about the new Skate game that was announced last year and were wondering who was working on it then your questions have finally been answered.

EA’s newest development studio, Full Circle, will be dedicated to bringing the currently untitled Skate game to life, which many assume to be Skate 4, although that’s purely speculation at this time.

Like the game itself, details about the new studio are scarce, however, we do know that former Head of Xbox Live at Microsoft Daniel McCulloch will be leading the team, while Deran Chung and Cuz Parry, two people who have had a major creative role on previous entries in the series, will be back as well.

Skate 3, which hit store shelves in 2010, was the last entry in the franchise.

While the new studio is set to be based in Vancouver, Full Circle will have team members working around the world, including in EA offices in Orlando, Austin, Pasadena, Playa Vista, Redwood City, and Seattle.

Unfortunately, it seems like EA/Full Circle is still keeping what they’re working on under tight wraps for the time being, as we didn’t learn any new details about the next Skate game during the announcement of the studio.

The only thing we know right now is that it’s set to be “the next evolution of Skate” and that it will “embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games,” which is a bit of a nonanswer to say the least.

The next Skate game was famously announced as a “one more thing”-style announcement during the EA Play livestream in June of 2020 but there were essentially no details revealed about the game at the time.

Now that EA has announced the studio working on the title, here’s hoping it’s not too much longer before we learn more details about the game.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 18 live: Neymar, Bernardo Silva, De Jong, more

Published: 27/Jan/2021 18:20 Updated: 27/Jan/2021 18:25

by Isaac McIntyre
The next FIFA 21 Team of the Week, TOTW 18, has now arrived in Ultimate Team ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next in-form team of 2021.

Each FIFA release, there’s an interesting Team of the Week ⁠— one that finds itself squeezed right in the middle of the Team of the Year celebrations. This year, it’s TOTW 18.

While many of the year’s top stars have already been included in a stunning TOTY lineup, which includes top-class picks like Ronaldo, De Bruyne, and Mbappe, the year’s 18th in-form squad certainly doesn’t disappoint either;  Neymar Jr, Karim Benzema, Bernardo Silva, and Frenkie De Jong all made the cut.

On top of that, Burnley’s Nick Pope was slotted in for his titanic efforts at Anfield – helping end Liverpool’s 68-match unbeaten streak at home with a heroic clean sheet and a MOTM performance.

Here’s everything we know about the mid-week FIFA 21 promo so far, including when the Team of the Week lineup will drop and Dexerto’s weekly predictions.

FIFA 21 Team of the Week 18

Team of the Week 18 start time

On Jan. 27, FIFA publishers EA released the eighteenth batch of Team of the Week cards for this year. The TOTW 18 promo will begin at 1pm ET, as per usual. That means 6pm BST, 12pm CT, 1pm EST, 3am AEST for those around the world.

These boosted TOTW 18 player upgrades were announced at the same time as they drop in-game in FIFA 21. Keep your eyes peeled on our official Twitter account — we always make sure to share each week’s TOTW as soon as it’s live.

Benzema in FIFA 21
Benzema’s In-Form in TOTW 18 is a 92-rated card!

Our FIFA 21 TOTW 18 predictions

Now that the full TOTW 18 is live in FUT, take a look back at our predictions for the squad and see how many we ended up getting right!

  • Nick Pope – Burnley
  • Jiří Pavlenka – Werder Bremen
  • Youcef Atal – Nice
  • Borna Barišić – Rangers
  • Nico Elvedi – Borussia Monchengladbach
  • Marcelo – Lyon
  • Moussa Niakhaté – Mainz
  • Cristian Romero – Atalanta
  • Petros – Al Nassr
  • Arthur – Juventus
  • Frenkie De Jong – Barcelona
  • Sergio Canales – Real Betis
  • Filip Kostic – Frankfurt
  • Eden Hazard – Real Madrid
  • Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma
  • Bernard Mensah – Besiktas
  • Joao Felix – Atletico Madrid
  • Mauro Icardi – PSG
  • Mattia Zaccagni – Hellas Verona
  • Karim Benzema – Real Madrid
  • Andrej Kramaric – Hoffenheim
  • Myron Boadu – AZ Alkmaar
  • Reza Ghoochannejhad – PEC Zwolle

FIFA 21 TOTW 18 Silver Stars

As per usual, the 18th Team of the Week includes a Silver Stars player – a silver card that receives a massive upgrade to feature some impressive stats. This week’s card is for Brighton winger Jahanbakhsh, who now has a 74-rated item.

FUTWIZ
In-game stats for TOTW 18’s Silver Stars card.

To unlock this week’s Silver Stars player, here are the objectives you need to complete:

  • Win 3 matches in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge
  • Score 8 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge
  • Assist 6 goals in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Lounge

So there you have it – everything you need to know about this week’s Team of the Week squad!

Make sure to check back on Twitter, @UltimateTeamUK, for all the latest FIFA news, leaks, updates, guides, and more.