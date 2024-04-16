EA reportedly gearing up for return of iconic Fight Night series

EA Sports’ Fight Night series was the premier boxing series until the release of Fight Night Champion in 2011. Since then, the series has been in perpetual limbo, but it could soon make a long-awaited return.

As reported by Mike Straw for Insider Gaming on Twitter/X, the game has become a priority for the developer since the release of UFC 5 back in October 2023. Unfortunately for expectant fans, it doesn’t look like it will be hitting virtual shelves any time soon.

Article continues after ad

As Straw went on to further explain, it’s unlikely that the game will be shown in any capacity over the next year. More information and a potential release date should be made public in 2025 with the game yet to even be officially confirmed by the developer.

The release of a new Fight Night entry is likely also further delayed thanks to the return of NCAA Football to their roster of games. Now flying under the new moniker of EA Sports College Football 25, it’s arguably the company’s most anticipated release in years.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Across social media, reception to the new of a potential return for Fight Night was mixed.

One fan said: “I really want a good AAA boxing game, obviously there’s Undisputed, but that’s made by a smaller studio and is in early access but has potential. My issue is EA itself, I don’t trust them not to monetize this to hell and back especially considering they have to get rights to use boxers individually, unlike EA FC or Madden”

Article continues after ad

Another added: “Man I hope it’s good. I’m still desperately waiting for round 4 to be playable on emulators. I also really hope it’s more like round 1-4 and not like Champion.”