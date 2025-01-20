EA FC 25 players slam devs for cracking down on golden goal matches

This year’s Team of the Year promo team features a star-studded group of new Ultimate Team cards, including Mohammed Salah, Rodri, and William Saliba. On top of that, EA gave everyone a free 90 overall Zinedine Zidane ICON that can be upgraded to a 94.

Alongside the new promo, the latest FC 25 update was praised as the “best patch in FIFA history,” as it finally addressed several highly-requested community concerns.

Public sentiment is overwhelmingly positive about the current state of the game. Still, EA didn’t do itself any favors by releasing a new objective that defies a long-standing tradition.

TOTY Cup falls short of expectations

Friendlies is a game mode in Ultimate Team that allows players to go up against their friends or online opponents in a more casual setting than Division Rivals or Champions.

Over the past few years, there has been an unwritten rule among FC community members that players leave a Friendlies match if they concede first, so it’s easier for everyone to complete objectives.

Friendly matches don’t count toward your club’s win and loss record or count toward your players’ stats, so it doesn’t hurt to help others out.

EA Sports Players aren’t thrilled with the latest TOTY Cup.

However, in the TOTY Cup, an objective requires players to score two goals in eight separate matches. Players believe this was specifically created to crack down on the unwritten rule.

“People are going to leave at 1-0, and this whole challenge will be impossible,” one player responded.

“That’s totally bullshi*,” a second commenter added.

Some players suggested that everyone should each give up an own goal and then do a golden goal match from there, but the likelihood of that working is low.

Thankfully, the objective is totally optional, but players aren’t happy about the devs dictating how they play the game mode.

For more on FC 25, check out the promo calendar for more information about the upcoming events.